Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver Partners With Alcorn State For ‘New Year, New Kickoff’ Initiative 'Driven Elite is committed to creating a safe, empowering environment for student-athletes at Alcorn State to strengthen their mental resilience, leadership, and sense of identity both on and off the field,' said Driver







Former Alcorn State University athlete and NFL Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver has partnered with his alma mater to help develop programs and initiatives for student-athletes attending the university.

Alcorn State Athletics announced a partnership with Driver’s company, Driven Elite, to bring transformative programming to the campus starting Jan. 20. The company “specializes in life-changing fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle programs to fit a person’s goals and needs.” The university will be involved with Driven Elite’s “New Year, New Kickoff” initiative.

“Driven Elite is committed to creating a safe, empowering environment for student-athletes at Alcorn State to strengthen their mental resilience, leadership, and sense of identity both on and off the field,” said Driver in a written statement. “We believe mental health drives performance, and performance shapes life. Through intentional investment in young men and women, we provide mentorship, mindset development, and purpose-driven programming. The SURGE program for female student-athletes focuses on owning identity, showing up with purpose, and creating lasting impact in every space they enter.

“Alcorn State is the ideal place for these programs to grow, and I am honored to be part of this movement with Driven Elite at my alma mater.”

The athletics department will receive specialized programming for both men and women student-athletes that addresses critical areas of athletic development, mental health, and overall wellness.

Driven Elite will work on the SURGE initiative by promoting women’s sports through positive coaching methodologies and athlete support. The women will receive athletic gear and personalized nutritional information to help them optimize performance and promote long-term health.



“SURGE represents our commitment to elevating women’s sports and ensuring our female student-athletes have access to the resources, guidance, and support they need to excel,” said Alcorn State Athletic Director D’Wayne Robinson. “We’re grateful for this partnership that recognizes the unique needs of our women’s programs.”

For male student-athletes, a mental health awareness program is being launched that will feature a confidential app connecting them with licensed mental health professionals. The innovative platform allows athletes to seek support privately, promoting courage and reducing stigma around mental health in athletics. The initiative will give them a safe space to discuss anxiety, performance pressure, depression, and other mental health concerns with qualified professionals.

Driver played his collegiate career at Alcorn State from 1995 to 1998. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2011.