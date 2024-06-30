Politics by Stacy Jackson Black People Question What Donald Trump Meant By ‘Black Jobs’ During Atlanta Debate Black voters and prominent Democratic figures denounced Trump's statement, "They're taking Black jobs now."









During the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta, Donald Trump sparked controversy with his use of the phrase “Black jobs,” drawing sharp criticism from the African-American community and Joe Biden allies.

The former president’s comments came during his response about immigration, claiming, “They’re taking Black jobs now…and Hispanic jobs. You haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.” His remarks linked immigration to job losses in minority communities, a connection that many found problematic.

The concept of “Black jobs” faced immediate backlash. According to Time, a chorus of prominent Democratic figures denounced the Republican’s controversial remarks including Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, Mississippi’s Bennie Thompson, and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, stated, “There is no such thing as a Black job. That misinformed characterization is a denial of the ubiquity of Black talent. We are doctors, lawyers, school teachers, police officers and firefighters. The list goes on.”

He continued, “A ‘Black job’ is an American job. It’s concerning that a presidential candidate would seek to make a nonexistent distinction. But the divisive nature of this comment is not surprising for Donald Trump.”

A White House briefing in May reported that from September 2022 to February 2024, the Black unemployment rate remained at or below 6% for the longest period on record. In April 2023, it reached a historic low of 4.8%. The latest figures show a 5.6% unemployment rate for Black workers in April 2024, significantly lower than averages from previous years.

Following Trump’s statement, Black voters also took to social media to question what he meant. The NAACP used its X account to publicly question, “What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?!”

What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?! #CNNDebate — NAACP (@NAACP) June 28, 2024

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison was thinking the same. “What the hell is a “Black job?!” Harrison tweeted.

What the hell is a “Black job?!” — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 28, 2024

Some observers, like David Johns of the National Black Justice Coalition, described the debate as “the whitest s‑‑‑ I’ve ever experienced in my life,” highlighting the disconnect between the candidates’ rhetoric and the realities of the Black community.

The caucasity of this debate is taking me OUT. pic.twitter.com/4gKKLb0cTe — Dr. David Johns (@MrDavidJohns) June 28, 2024

Trump supporters attempted to clarify his statement. Diante Johnson of the Black Conservative Federation explained, “He meant the jobs of Black people…Instead of Black people having unlimited accessibility to all types of jobs, illegal immigrants are taking their jobs from them.” However, Senator Tim Scott, a potential VP pick for Trump, avoided directly addressing the comment when questioned.

Here Trump’s full comment, below.

RELATED CONTENT: Joe Biden Responds To His Shaky Presidential Debate Performance