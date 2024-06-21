Audio Catches Trump Allegedly Telling The Truth And Admitting To Losing The 2020 Presidential Election 

After four years of former President Donald Trump claiming victory in the 2020 Presidential election, new audio reveals he allegedly admitted to losing.

Trump’s alleged revealing slip of the tongue can be heard in a clip from an interview between Trump and Variety’s Co-Editor–in–Chief Ramin Setoodeh. Setoodeh conducted six interviews for his book Apprentice in Wonderland, highlighting the businessman’s tenure on his reality show, The Apprentice. During the exchange, Setoodah asked about Trump’s relationship with former Fox News host and season seven contestant Geraldo Rivera, asking him, “Are you guys still close?”

The indicted politician said, “No, I don’t think so.” He continued saying, “He is, uh, after I lost the election,” and quickly caught himself and decided to revise his answer. “I won the election, but when they said we lost, he called me three or four times,” he continued.

FIRST ON MSNBC: New audio from Trump interviews admitting he lost in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mYp091Kw06 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2024

The MSNBC anchor celebrated the fact that the 45th President reversed his admission. “Despite Trump’s efforts to put his mask back on, to quickly cover it up, you heard the truth pour out of him,” she said.

“‘Called me after I lost…I mean, I won,’ but he lost. He lost, he knows it, he’s speaking conversationally, and he admitted it. On tape.”

This isn’t the first time talk of admission has come up. In 2023, according to The New Republic, former Attorney General William Barr claimed his former boss “knew well he lost the election.” During testimony before the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke of similar claims, followed by former aides Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

As social media heard the admission, users didn’t seem shocked. “We aren’t shocked. Trump has to keep the charade going so his CULT members continue to send him money,” @denisonbarbs wrote. “That’s all this is about. THE BIG GRIFT.”

We aren't shocked. Trump has to keep the charade going so his CULT members continue to send him money. That's all this is about. THE BIG GRIFT — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 20, 2024

Another user pointed out that his lies caused grave violence and damage. “A lie that got people killed, including insurrectionist Ashlii Babbit,” @nickeldollar said.

Babbitt was the woman who U.S. Capitol Police L.t Michael Byrd shot as she attempted to force her way into the Capitol building in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 attack. During an interview, Byrd called the shooting a “last resort” after he believed Babbitt was a threat to members of Congress inside.

However, some of Trump’s loyal followers believe his words to be taken out of context. “You are full of sh*t,” @votebidenout wrote, calling himself a “Jan. 6 survivor” in his bio.

“It’s obvious what he meant, you fu***** idiot.”

In one of Trump’s indictments, Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of issuing “knowingly false” claims of election fraud in efforts to overturn the results of the election. Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is still preparing to try Trump in front of a jury despite efforts to have her removed from the election interference case.

RELATED CONTENT: DNC Prepares To Show Black Voters What Trump Thinks About Them Ahead Of Rally In Philadelphia