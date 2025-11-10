Politics by Mary Spiller Donald Trump Is The First Sitting President Ever Boo’d During Rare Appearance at NFL Game The president became the first sitting leader in nearly 50 years to attend a regular-season NFL matchup, sparking mixed reactions from fans and players alike.









President Donald Trump made a high-profile appearance at Sunday’s Washington Commanders game, becoming the first sitting president in nearly half a century to attend a regular-season NFL matchup. The Commanders fell 44-22 to the Detroit Lions, but much of the crowd’s attention was fixed on Trump’s presence — and the divided reaction it drew.

Loud boos erupted throughout the stadium when Trump appeared on the videoboard during the first half, standing alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson. The jeers resurfaced when the stadium announcer introduced him at halftime, where he led a brief military oath ceremony for new enlistees.

Trump just got massively booed and flipped off by the crowd at the Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/KuZgbAvHXI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 9, 2025

“I’m a little bit late,” Trump told reporters, according to the Associated Press, after landing at Joint Base Andrews and catching the final part of the first half. “We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” he added, referencing the ongoing government shutdown.

Many on X weighed in on the situation, even politician Jasmine Crockett.

Thank you to each person at the game that understood the assignment. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) November 9, 2025

It was glorious. The one thing most Americans can agree about — The Spiritual Shift (@spiritualshift_) November 10, 2025

That boo had surround sound 💀 even the popcorn joined in. — Yamika (@Yamika_X) November 10, 2025

Before Trump’s arrival, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown by mimicking the viral “Trump dance,” a gesture that became popular among athletes last year.

“I heard Trump was going to be at the game,” St. Brown said. “I don’t know how many times the president’s going to be at the game, so just decided to have some fun.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Trump dance: pic.twitter.com/Js5g5FxE2F — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 9, 2025

Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted he didn’t notice Trump’s entrance.

“That’s cool,” he said. “You’re talking about the president of the United States. That’s a big deal.”

Quarterback Jared Goff added that it was “awesome that he was here,” recalling Trump’s plane flying low over the stadium.

During the third quarter, Trump joined Fox Sports commentators Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for a light conversation, recalling his days playing tight end at the New York Military Academy.

“It was not quite football like this,” he joked.

Trump left before the game ended, marking another stop in a series of sports-related appearances that have included the Ryder Cup, the Daytona 500, and the U.S. Open. He also became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

The president also used the event to praise plans for a new Commanders stadium, telling broadcasters, “They’re going to build a beautiful stadium… You’re going to see some very good things.”

According to a previous report, an intermediary for the White House told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the team’s upcoming stadium — part of a nearly $4 billion project to redevelop the former RFK Stadium site in Washington — to bear his name.

The new venue, headed by Commanders’ managing partner Josh Harris, has been a high-profile project aimed at bringing the franchise back into the nation’s capital.

