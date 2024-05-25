by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Donald Trump Brings Two Indicted Brooklyn Drill Rappers On Stage At Bronx Rally The former president brought out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who were indicted as part of an investigation into a vast murder conspiracy.









Former president Donald Trump appeared in the Bronx, New York, on May 23 for his first ever rally in the borough that started Hip-Hop. Maybe because of its storied history, the presumptive Republican nominee for president invited two rappers on stage, who just happened to share a common trait, they were also indicted men who are currently out on bail.

According to The New York Daily News, as Trump stood on stage at Crotona Park, he gladly introduced Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, drill rappers who hail from Brooklyn. Last year, both men were reportedly indicted as part of an investigation into a vast murder conspiracy by two Brooklyn gangs, the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was out on bail after posting either $150,000 cash or $1 million bond. He was hit with conspiracy charges and multiple counts of murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the case due to 27 different acts of violence. He was allegedly involved in a dozen shootings.

Sleepy Hallow, who was born Tegan Chambers, was also out on bail after it was set at $200,000 cash or $150,000 bond for conspiracy charges.

At the podium, Sheff G told the crowd, “One thing I want to say, they’re always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump’s gonna shout the wins for all of us.”

Sleepy Hallow came right behind him and said, “Make America Great Again.”

Complex reported that after spending time at Otis Bantum Correctional Center in the Bronx, he was released on April 19 after posting $1.5 million. He provided proof with a photo of the $1.5 million check he paid to the Department of Corrections.

The Brooklyn rapper was sentenced to two years in prison in 2021, after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was among 32 individuals who were named in a 140-count indictment from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The two rappers were accused of using Pig Latin in phone conversations to discuss dealings so they wouldn’t get caught by authorities. “Defendants and other members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gang also used a distinct form of pig Latin to show gang allegiance and to attempt to disguise their discussions of acts of violence, gun possession and other gang business,” it states in the indictment.

No word on if Trump and his team knew of their criminal background.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Political Leaders Slam Donald Trump For ‘Racist’ Comments