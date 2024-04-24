Mike Tyson And Shannon Briggs Get Into Playful Brawl In Brooklyn

There was a gathering in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, where two former heavyweight boxers met up and playfully took jabs at each other while a group of people egged them on.

Two former heavyweight champions, Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs, were seen on video, bare-chested and ready to fight in a video clip that went viral among several social media platforms. The impromptu, playful “brawl” took place in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. As the two meet on the sidewalk amid a crowd of people, Briggs is seen approaching “Iron Mike” and seemingly going to hug him, but then Tyson steps back and takes off his shirt. Upon seeing that, Briggs does the same. They size each other up, and as both men are outside with their shirts off, the crowd goes crazy watching the two. The crowd is egging them on, and they pretend to fight. They end up hugging each other as the crowd seems pleased with the display of the older boxers.

Brooklyn rapper Smoothe Da Hustler, who, along with his brother, Trigger Tha Gambler, released the single “Brooklyn Language” in 1995, was also on the scene acting as a referee between the two Brooklyn heavyweights.

After the two “tussled,” the crowd, many of whom were shooting video from their mobile phones, gathered around the two men while trying to take photos and pose with Tyson. An Instagram post by Briggs states that this happened at Atlanta Towers.

The 57-year-old Tyson is scheduled to fight Jake Paul, 30 years his junior, on July 20 in a match that will stream live on Netflix. The boxing match will take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, which has a capacity of 80,000. But, according to USA Today, the fight still has yet to be approved.

“The promoter has requested to have an event that day, but we have not received any proposed (fight) cards and thus have no details about what they are planning,” Tela Mange, communications director for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) told USA TODAY Sports by email. “All bouts are subject to review and approval by TDLR.”