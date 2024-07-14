Chaos And Mayhem: Trump Injured, Suspect Killed During Pennsylvania Rally

On the evening of July 13, Secret Service agents hurried former president Donald Trump off stage during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, following an unconfirmed alleged assassination attempt on the felony-ridden mogul.

Secret Service agents quickly addressed the threat, with Trump taking cover behind the podium. Blood was visible on his right ear as agents escorted him off the stage to a waiting vehicle.

Trump is “fine,” according to a spokesperson. Police on the scene confirmed that the alleged shooter was killed by the Secret Service. The unnamed person reportedly fired multiple rounds from a rooftop adjacent to the rally location.

President Joe Biden took to the X app to share his thoughts and concerns regarding the harrowing ordeal.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” a tweet read from the commander-in-chief.

Other reactions to Trump’s injury, the shooting and the election were varied– but here are the best tweets.

The nigga that shot Trump. pic.twitter.com/FBP5eexk7V — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) July 13, 2024

Sigh now this dude Trump bout to start walking around like he Tupac all day now that he got shot and survived. pic.twitter.com/mKGJlPqCIY — Julito McCullum aka LITO (@IamJulito) July 13, 2024

Kamala and Biden backstage at trump’s rally pic.twitter.com/OYute2R8hM — welp. (@YSLONIKA) July 13, 2024

Joe Biden going live about trump being shot

pic.twitter.com/hdkzvZNKZo — NATE (@NATERERUN) July 13, 2024

And it wouldn’t be a Trump rally without supporters drinking his bath water.

Trump yelling “Fight. Fight,” after getting grazed by a bullet in the ear, an inch from ending his life.



No panic. No crawling on his knees to safety. The man stands up, faces the crowd, and yells “Fight.”



Historic footage. Just incredible.



pic.twitter.com/9ERhGJaia0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) July 13, 2024

A Biden supporter just pulled out a gun and shot Donald Trump.



Donald Trump put his fist up in the air!



ABSOLUTE FUCKING LEGEND !!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/qyXc4Mfswd — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump took a bullet for this country.



If you're voting for anyone else, you can go fuck yourself. That's where I'm at. pic.twitter.com/ARRMr1d4dW — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) July 13, 2024

Trump just won the election.



I already made this Trump hype video to “Many Men” by 50 Cent.



Now it hits even harder.



Fuck you Dems. Swing at the king, ya best not miss. pic.twitter.com/zY79dBOMr4 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 13, 2024

The disgraced felon survived his injuries.