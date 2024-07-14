July 13, 2024
Chaos And Mayhem: Trump Injured, Suspect Killed During Pennsylvania Rally
Reactions to Trump’s injury, the shooting and the election were varied.
On the evening of July 13, Secret Service agents hurried former president Donald Trump off stage during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, following an unconfirmed alleged assassination attempt on the felony-ridden mogul.
Secret Service agents quickly addressed the threat, with Trump taking cover behind the podium. Blood was visible on his right ear as agents escorted him off the stage to a waiting vehicle.
Trump is “fine,” according to a spokesperson. Police on the scene confirmed that the alleged shooter was killed by the Secret Service. The unnamed person reportedly fired multiple rounds from a rooftop adjacent to the rally location.
President Joe Biden took to the X app to share his thoughts and concerns regarding the harrowing ordeal.
“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” a tweet read from the commander-in-chief.
Other reactions to Trump’s injury, the shooting and the election were varied– but here are the best tweets.
