As It Turns Out, Donald Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ Are Really White Jobs

As the unemployment rate rose from 3.7% to 4% in one year for a plethora of reasons, Donald Trump audaciously lambasted President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, claiming that they took away “Black jobs.” The Black delegation’s social media response to the former commander-in-chief’s ludicrous claim ranged from confusion to trolling.

Trump’s unserious and questionable “Black jobs” commentary happened during the presidential debate held in Atlanta on June 27.

The convicted felon claimed that Biden’s relaxed immigration policies were “allowing millions to enter the borders,” and they were taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs.”

“The fact is– his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people he’s allowed to come in through the borders. They’re taking Black jobs, and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs and Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t even seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

Although Trump didn’t specifically explain what jobs were considered “Black jobs,” a 2022 study on domestic workers revealed that 90% of those employees are women and 65% of the demographic is U.S.-born. Studies and any type of fact-checked information appear to evade the former president, but the Economic Policy Institute’s (EPI) study also revealed that white women make up 42% of the domestic worker population, followed by 28% of Hispanic workers, and Black folks were at 21%. In other words, immigration policies didn’t actually have an impact on jobs white women were doing.

Immediately, Black X users responded. Here are the best tweets.

Me showing up to my Black job tomorrow pic.twitter.com/PsI2KPosH2 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 28, 2024

The immigrants that took those “black jobs” pic.twitter.com/5ytmCu64cc — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) June 28, 2024

Me at my “Black Job” pic.twitter.com/D8pJZubZrO — VP Kamala Mamba Harris (@beaucoupbougee) June 28, 2024

Trump: “Biden took away Black Jobs.”

The Black jobs he referring to: pic.twitter.com/4hTgR5SDcn — AntionetteTheGirlNextDoor (@AskDrAnti0nette) June 28, 2024

Me at “Black Job” orientation pic.twitter.com/yYPNsAsUil — Sweet Honey Buckiin’ Battalion (@ThisMagicalMF) June 28, 2024