Rapper NBA Youngboy Joins Trump’s Pantheon Of Presidential Pardons

In a move most people probably didn’t anticipate, President Donald Trump has pardoned recording artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA Youngboy.

According to The New York Times, the rapper, nee Kentrell D. Gaulden, was given the pardon May 28 as President Trump granted a round of pardons to various prisoners this week.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to thank the president for performing the action that would release him without restrictions.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

The 25-year-old rapper pleaded guilty late last year to possessing weapons as a felon and was sentenced to 23 months in prison on gun charges he received in Louisiana. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and fined $200,000 for a gun charge in a separate Utah case.

The Associated Press reported that Youngboy was recently released from federal prison in March. After receiving credit for time served, he was given home confinement, which was completed in April. The pardon means that he won’t have to complete the terms of his probation.

In Youngboy’s Instagram post, he also thanked his attorney, Britteny K. Barnett, and Alice Marie Johnson, whom Trump appointed as Pardon Czar years after the president pardoned her during his first term.

“Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me.”