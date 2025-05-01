Entertainment by Sharelle Burt Nelly Stands 10 Toes Down In Support Of Donald Trump’s 1st 100 Days In Office The “Country Grammar” rapper described himself as a "glass half full type of guy” while pushing for American voters to embrace Trump and his leadership.







Despite the initial backlash for performing at the 2025 Inauguration, rapper Nelly called for others to act in the spirit of unity during an interview with Fox News Digital as President Donald Trump celebrated 100 days in office.



The “Country Grammar” rapper described himself as a “glass half full type of guy” while pushing American voters to embrace Trump and his leadership.

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., said. “I’m a glass half full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

Nelly defended his Liberty Ball inauguration performance with an interview with fellow artist Willie D, saying his respect for the office of president led him to perform. He claims it doesn’t matter who sits in the Oval Office. “It doesn’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office,” he said.

“So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office.”

As social media users attacked his stance, accusing him of doing it just for the money, Nelly answered, revealing that it wasn’t the case. “I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” he said at the time, according to Billboard.

However, the damage was already seemingly done. During the Grammys weekend in February 2025, singer Janelle Monae went viral when a video from an after-party showed her calling the Grammy-winning artist a “sell-out,” being supported by Anderson.Paak. “F*ck you, Nelly, you sold out,” she rapped.

It didn’t seem to faze him as he labeled his inauguration performance an “honor” and pushed that politics did not influence his decision-making. “The politics, for me, is over. He won! He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world,” Nelly continued.

“Now we look to the president to step up, serve, and lift us all.”

The “Hot In Herre” artist isn’t shy about his love for the country, as the St. Louis native was born on a military base. In addition to his father, Nelly comes from a heavy military family. An unidentified source close to the artist revealed that his aunts and uncles “all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote.”

