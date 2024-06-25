Trump and Former White House Administrators Attack Biden’s Mental Capacity By Calling For A Drug Test Before Debate 

Former President Donald Trump thinks the only reason President Joe Biden performs well in debates is by using performance-enhancement drugs — so he wants the President to take a drug test.

Trump made the claims on his Truth Social site on June 24, just three days before the two battle it out for the first round of debates on June 27 in Atlanta. “Drug test for crooked Joe Biden??” Trump wrote in all caps.

“I would also immediately agree to one.”

When someone is screaming for someone else to take a drug test but won't do it first, that's a red flag. 🚩



Even if President Biden did take it, Trump would never follow through on his promise. He would come up with some excuse as to why he couldn't—grade school bully tactic. pic.twitter.com/Oj5vqnwU6S — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) June 25, 2024

His idea came about after former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tx.) said during an interview with Fox News that Biden should submit to a drug test — before and after the debate.

“It’s really embarrassing as the former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice based on what’s going on,” he said. “But I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancement drugs.”

Ronny Jackson, the guy demoted by the Navy for running a pill farm in Trump’s White House, needs to sit this one out. 💊 pic.twitter.com/uvwxWW0nqq — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) June 24, 2024

Jackson continued to suggest that Biden was “different” during the State of the Union Address (SOTU) in March 2024 and thinks he was “on something.”

The Republican congressman even speculated that Biden is having drugs given to him while he visits Camp David — the presidential retreat — in late June as he prepares for the debate. “I feel like this is probably what’s going on over this week at Camp David,” Jackson said.

“Part of that is probably experimenting with just getting the doses just right because they have to treat his cognition.”

The narrative has been pushed by Trump and his band of allies for months. On June 15, Trump went before a crowd in Detroit, suggesting that Biden didn’t know what the word “inflation” meant. He challenged Biden to take a cognitive test — one he was said to have “aced.” According to Forbes, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) shared similar sentiments with Jackson during a Fox Business interview. She spoke on behalf of all GOP legislators, saying the party expects the president “will be on something” during the debate.

After the Biden administration caught wind of Jackson’s comments, the team brushed it off, and White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Republicans are intimidated by the country’s leader. “It’s telling that Republican officials are unable to stop announcing how intimidated they remain by the President’s State of the Union performance,” Bates said.

During Biden’s annual physical in February, medical professionals revealed the President is “fit for duty” with no signs of concern. He also went through a neurologic exam, and while there were no signs of “any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder,” the President does suffer from peripheral neuropathy, which is nerve damage causing pain and sometimes numbness in his feet.