News by Jameelah Mullen Donald Trump Gets Testy After Being Told Not To Personally Attack The Obamas The republican presidential candidate stood behind a bullet-proof vest as he took shots at the Obamas







Donald Trump responded to the Obamas’ speeches at the Democratic National Convention. The former two-term President and First Lady delivered back-to-back speeches where they endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The couple also took shots at her opponent which garnered cheers and laughter from the crowd. Trump responded to Obama’s speeches at a North Carolina campaign rally Wednesday.

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle,” the convicted felon said.





The failed 2020 presidential candidate later made a reference to his advisors who encouraged him to “stick to policy” and refrain from making personal attacks.

“You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’” Trump continued.



“And yet they’re getting personal all night long, these people. Do I still have to stick to policy?”

Michelle Obama skillfully lambasted the republican hopeful by calling out his personal attacks against his democratic adversaries.

“Going small is petty, it’s unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it’s unpresidential,” Michelle Obama said.

“It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

She also referenced Trump’s anti-immigration rant where he suggested that immigrants were taking “Black jobs.”

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs, ” Michelle Obama asked.

Her question garnered cheers both at the convention and on social media.

Barack Obama also took a jab at the republican presidential nominee.

“This is a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said, referencing the disgraced former president.



“The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd size,” he said, as he made a hand gesture that may have implied that ‘crowd size’ meant something else. The crowd erupted in laughter.

During his speech Donald Trump promised to “get critical race theory and transgender insanity the hell out of our armed forces” which drew a roar of applause from his supporters, Politico reports.

RELATED CONTENT: What Was That?! Donald Trump Rambles On During X Interview With Elon Musk