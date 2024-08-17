Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Entitled’ To Launch Personal Jabs Against Kamala Harris

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference that he is “entitled” to personally attack Vice President Kamala Harris amid cries from allies for him to stop, The Hill reports.

During the conference, held at his Bedminster, N.J., property, a number of reporters asked Trump to respond to criticism he’s received from fellow Republicans who feel he needs to lay off the personal jabs he is launching against Harris. Since he is “very angry” with some of the things she has allegedly done to the country, the indicted businessman feels he has every right to attack her. “As far as the personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country,” Trump said.

“I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump is currently breaking down because Kamala Harris called him weird. It would be a shame if you retweeted this so every American saw this senile meltdown. pic.twitter.com/cTsN7KinxF — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 15, 2024

Trump said Harris “certainly attacks me personally” and seemed to take great opposition to the Harris-Walz campaign calling him and his running mate, J.D. Vance “weird.”

One reporter referred to recent comments made by failed presidential hopeful Nikki Haley who said Trump has no way of winning if he keeps the current strategy going. “I want this campaign to win but the campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes, it’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is, it’s not going to win talking about whether she is dumb,” Haley said.

“You can’t win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart.”

BREAKING: Nikki Haley is bashing the Trump campaign for running one of the weakest candidates and races she’s seen. It’s clear the dam is breaking within the Republican Party and the base is fracturing. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/3YT4NLay22 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 13, 2024

After catching wind of her remarks, Trump said he appreciates Haley’s advice but is standing his ground on running his campaign “my way.”

Former Trump White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, shared the same idea as Haley, labeling the current formula of holding rallies as being “simply not sufficiently focused on the very stark policy differences” and he should be focused on swing voters in key battleground states.

However, poll results may be painting another picture. As Harris plans to announce her economic policy during a Aug. 16 rally in Raleigh, according to Associated Press, a NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that voters are more likely to trust Trump over the Vice President when it comes to issues like immigration and the economy.

While falsely claiming he is ahead of Harris in the polls, Trump claims people don’t know who Harris is and says he will beat Harris by more than what he would have beaten President Joe Biden by. “People don’t know who she is,” Trump said.

Even though he insists on wanting to run the campaign his way, Trump is seemingly taking Haley’s advice. In a major shake up, the former president announced new members during the press conference, but familiar faces, to his team. Former aides and outside advisers including Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Tim Murtaugh will hold senior leadership positions.

Corey Lewandowski is also rejoining the team as he once briefly managed Trump’s 2016 campaign and authored the book, “Let Trump Be Trump.”