Politics by Daniel Johnson Donald Trump Goes On Unhinged Tirade Against Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris Trump launched into a social media tirade after Winfrey hosted a livestream event with Harris.







Former President Donald Trump launched into a tirade criticizing Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Kamala Harris after Winfrey hosted a livestream event with Harris on Sept. 19.

According to Newsweek, the event, titled Unite for America 2024, was focused on capitalizing on the wave of support that has followed Harris’ announcement that she would be seeking the presidency after President Joe Biden decided to exit the race in July.

The “Unite for America” event has started, hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Voters from across the country have joined via Zoom to share why they are supporting VP Harris. The @VP will be taking the stage shortly. pic.twitter.com/5bl1Uo8nRc — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) September 20, 2024

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez And Julia Roberts Among Celebrities Appearing At Oprah Winfrey-Hosted Kamala Harris 'Unite For America' Event https://t.co/zBZWf9VeCr — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 20, 2024

According to a press release for the event, “Vice President Kamala Harris will join Oprah in-person in front of a live studio audience of local voters along with grassroots leaders from around the country to serve as a call to action to ensure everyone is registered to vote and continue the tidal wave of support for the Harris/Walz campaign in advance of the election on November 5th.”

This, apparently, did not sit well with Trump, who criticized Winfrey and Harris’s responses using his Truth Social social media platform.

“A long time ago, Oprah Winfrey asked me to do her last Network Television Show. The final week of her show was a big deal, and it was my honor, with my family, to do it,” Trump wrote.

Trump continued with a slam to Harris, “When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total incompetence, America, I couldn’t help but think this isn’t the real Oprah, this isn’t a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the World, pouring into our Country.”

Trump went on to imply that Harris is a communist, through his use of “comrade” as a pejorative for Harris.

“Kamala looked really foolish, couldn’t answer the simplest of questions on Inflation, the Cost of Goods, or our very porous and dangerous Border—No leader there, and Oprah just wanted to crawl under a table!” Trump wrote. “Comrade Kamala Harris is mentally unfit to be President. She knows it, and so does everyone else!”

Winfrey, meanwhile, wrote on Facebook following the conclusion of the event that it was her hope that the viewers and participants in the event “left informed and inspired to do something.” Winfrey implored those who read her post to “Remind the people in your life of the privilege and power of their vote because united we win.”

According to Deadline, in addition to Winfrey, actress Meryl Streep, actress, dancer, and singer Jennifer Lopez, actress Julia Roberts, and actor and comedian Chris Rock provided star power to the event, joining voters and supporters from across the country who directly asked Harris questions.

At one point, Streep asked Harris, regarding the former president, “What happens when you win, and he doesn’t accept it? I am wondering if we will be ready for January 7th.”

Harris responded, “One of the things that I have realized in the course of our campaign is that more Americans than we may realize who voted for [Donald] Trump before have decided January 6th was just a bridge too far. I think there is absolutely no tolerance whatsoever for the vast majority of Americans for that, and they’ve seen the lies. They understand.”

