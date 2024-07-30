If You Don’t Want World War III, Donald Trump Says You Need To Vote For Him 

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told potential voters that he can “promise” World War III won’t happen if they vote for him in November.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, on July 26, the former president mentioned the possibility of a World War III if he isn’t elected to a second term.

“If we win, it will be very simple, it’s all going to work out and very quickly,” Trump said. “If we don’t win, it will end up with major wars in the Middle East, maybe a third world war. We are closer to a third world war right now than at any time since the Second World War. We’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running our country.”

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump stated that World War III could occur if he does not win the upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/GAXrXKosxI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 26, 2024

The meeting came just one day after Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

The now oldest presidential candidate in United States history has a reputation for predicting what may happen if he isn’t elected again. In June 2023, he told a crowd of supporters in Michigan, “And I’m the only person that can say this. I will stop World War III, and we’re very close to having World War III,” he said.

"I will stop the third world war, and we are very close to starting a third world war." pic.twitter.com/s4jGGEAzJm — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) June 26, 2023

Then, he shared the same ideology during a roundtable discussion in Iowa, admitting that he says it in every speech he gives.

Most recently, in July 2024, Trump took things up a notch during a rally in Florida and blamed Biden for the war between Ukraine and Russia and for Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. “We’re very close to World War Three, and Biden doesn’t have a clue. Russia and Ukraine would have never happened. October 7th, the attack on Israel would have never happened. Inflation would have never happened,” he said.

We're very close to World War Three, and Biden doesn't have a… https://t.co/t7lgbrNdBy pic.twitter.com/dkLRQu9d8j — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 10, 2024

According to Newsweek, during an appearance at The Believers’ Summit in Palm Beach, Florida on July 26, Trump reminisced on some comments allegedly made by former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, claiming she warned voters that he would start wars and not finish them.

“You know, remember when Hillary Clinton…she used to say, ‘Look at him, he will get us into war, look at his attitude,’” he said. “I said no, ‘My attitude is going to keep you out of war.’ That’s what happened. We had no new wars other than I defeated ISIS, but that was a war that had already started. I defeated 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate.”

In 2019, the four-time indicted businessman claimed victory in the “100%” defeat of ISIS. Two weeks later, his then-national security advisor, John Bolton, admitted on national television that “the ISIS threat will remain.”