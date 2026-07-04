BE The Game by Edwian Stokes NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Turns Rookie Revenue Into Foundation For Black Youth Education And Sports Support Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell directs his rookie earnings toward philanthropy







Donovan Mitchell uses his early NBA success to reinvest in the community. After signing his rookie contract, he allocated $250,000 of his first $1 million to his nonprofit, SPIDACARES, establishing a model for athletes to build sustainable equity in underserved communities. Since its founding, SPIDACARES has awarded over 50 scholarships to Black and brown youth and provided more than 20 grants to local organizations, supporting hundreds of students and families.

Mitchell, a New York native, was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and signed a four-year, $14.6 million rookie contract. Unlike many new athletes who focus on luxury purchases, he prioritized family security and philanthropy.

Driving Economic Mobility

In addition to providing a home and vehicle for his mother and establishing a $300,000 tuition fund for his sister, Mitchell focused on social entrepreneurship. Under his mother’s leadership as director, SPIDACARES awards grants and scholarships to advance educational equity. Recipients are selected through a competitive process that considers academic performance, leadership potential, and financial need. Priority is given to Black and brown students who demonstrate community involvement and a commitment to excellence, ensuring support reaches those most likely to benefit.

Mitchell’s economic plan addresses generational wealth gaps and institutional neglect in the African American community. Black and brown youth often face significant financial barriers to elite prep schools and higher education, which are key pathways to leadership roles.

By funding scholarships for minority students to attend top private schools and colleges, Mitchell expands access for underserved groups.

“We have the scholarship program where we bring Black and brown children who may not have the finances to go to private school and bring them there through basketball,” Mitchell noted in an interview documented by Andscape. “A lot of it is giving kids the opportunity, especially minority kids.”

From a sports business perspective, Mitchell’s efforts reflect a growing trend of athletes serving as venture philanthropists. Increasingly, high-earning athletes use their capital to fund targeted socio-economic development rather than relying solely on endorsements. For example, NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul have launched their own foundations. The LeBron James Family Foundation funds the I PROMISE School in Akron, while Paul’s Chris Paul Family Foundation supports academic and athletic opportunities for minority youth. Like Mitchell, these athletes create long-term impact by directing personal earnings into education and community programs.

SPIDACARES uses sports as an economic equalizer. Mitchell’s journey from Brewster Academy to the University of Louisville, as noted by USA Basketball, demonstrates how athletic and academic support can transform a family’s economic prospects.

By formalizing his charitable giving early in his career, Mitchell ensures his financial legacy extends beyond basketball, turning athletic earnings into ongoing community advancement. Looking ahead, he plans to expand SPIDACARES by developing mentoring programs and building partnerships with schools and community centers nationwide. His long-term vision is to create opportunities for thousands of underserved students and support the next generation of leaders through education, sports, and career development. He remains committed to growing the foundation’s impact each year and establishing SPIDACARES as a lasting institution for positive social change.

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