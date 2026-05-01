News by Kandiss Edwards Megan Thee Philanthropist Teams Up With Habitat For Humanity Since its launch, the Pete and Thomas Foundation has focused on education, housing, supporting the elderly, and health.







Grammy-winner and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion has announced her next charitable efforts through a new partnership between her Pete and Thomas Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.

The collaboration, unveiled on April 30, focuses on a significant housing initiative in her hometown of Houston, specifically designed to provide sustainable, high-quality housing for senior citizens and veterans in underserved communities. This initiative marks a deepening of the artist’s commitment to her “H-Town” roots, leveraging the resources of her foundation—named in honor of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr.—to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The partnership aims to construct several new residential complexes that prioritize accessibility and wellness for the elderly. Megan, who has frequently spoken about the influence of her grandmother and her parents on her career, emphasized that this project is about giving back to the people who built the community. The initiative includes senior-centric designs with universal features that enable aging in place, such as walk-in showers and emergency response systems. Furthermore, a portion of the homes will be reserved for military veterans, and the developments will include community gardens to foster intergenerational connection.

Since its launch, the Pete and Thomas Foundation has focused on education, housing, support for the elderly, and health. This latest venture with Habitat for Humanity follows Megan’s previous efforts to provide relief after the Texas freeze and her ongoing mental health initiatives. Habitat for Humanity officials praised the partnership, noting that Megan’s involvement brings vital attention and funding to housing insecurity, allowing the organization to reach a new generation of donors and volunteers while providing safety and dignity for Houston residents for decades to come.

While Megan continues to build a lasting legacy through physical infrastructure in her hometown, she is also making waves in the world of high-stakes performance art. The Houston native recently made her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the hit musical Moulin Rouge! Her transition to musical theater further cements Megan’s status as a versatile, multihyphenate entertainer capable of dominating the charts, stage, and business.

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