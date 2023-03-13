Social Media Reacts to Brooke Shields Grabbing Angela Bassett's Backside While Taking Photos

Some people don’t seem to know when they are doing the most. But Twitter always steps in right on time to remind them.

Users were upset after a video surfaced of actress Brooke Shields grabbing Angela Bassett’s rear end while taking photos with Cate Blanchett. The three veteran actresses were being honored during Time‘s second annual Women Of The Year gala in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

Posing for a photo and showing off their vibrant attire, things became weird when the 57-year-old Shields took a handful of Bassett’s bottom unprovoked.

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields at the TIME Women of the Year awards tonight. pic.twitter.com/BJassWia3P — Krysta Fauria (@krystafauria) March 9, 2023

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to come to Bassett’s rescue as the video shows her looking somewhat unamused. One user saw it as an assault on a Black Oscar-nominated actress.

We’re not going to talk about the assault we just witnessed or how you decided to share that part of the clip? We’re just going to ignore a Black Oscar nominated actress being assaulted and you sharing that as if you couldn’t cut it out? https://t.co/HRcFbjOaQl — Uh uh; But How Do It Free Us? Sanchez (@maracharese) March 9, 2023

Another was questioning why Shields thought it was OK to do what she did in the first place.

Its looks like Auntie Angela kept it cute for the cameras but other fans hoped she would take it up a notch.

Brooke Shields’ behavior here is absolutely inappropriate, and you see Angela Bassett shake it off because of the cameras but I hope a totally different conversation was had privately https://t.co/yAIwUh3RRJ — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) March 9, 2023

It seems Hollywood still needs to be schooled on boundaries.