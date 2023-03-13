 Social Media Reacts to Brooke Shields Grabbing Angela Bassett's Backside While Taking Photos

Don’t Touch! Twitter Scolds Brooke Shields for Grabbing Angela Bassett’s Backside During Photo Shoot

Some people don’t seem to know when they are doing the most. But Twitter always steps in right on time to remind them.

Users were upset after a video surfaced of actress Brooke Shields grabbing Angela Bassett’s rear end while taking photos with Cate Blanchett. The three veteran actresses were being honored during Time‘s second annual Women Of The Year gala in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

Posing for a photo and showing off their vibrant attire, things became weird when the 57-year-old Shields took a handful of Bassett’s bottom unprovoked.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to come to Bassett’s rescue as the video shows her looking somewhat unamused. One user saw it as an assault on a Black Oscar-nominated actress.

Another was questioning why Shields thought it was OK to do what she did in the first place.

Its looks like Auntie Angela kept it cute for the cameras but other fans hoped she would take it up a notch.

It seems Hollywood still needs to be schooled on boundaries.


