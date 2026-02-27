DoorDash Deliverer Seen On Camera Asking 12-Year-Old Boy If He Is ‘Taken’ After Calling Him ‘Beautiful’

A North Carolina man, delivering a DoorDash order, was seen on surveillance video telling a 12-year-old boy that he was “beautiful” and asking if he was “taken” when the boy opened the door to get the food.

According to a Facebook post by the child’s mother, Andria Frazier, she showed the video on her page, asking if anyone recognized the man who made the delivery. She stated that the instructions for the order clearly said he was to leave it at the door, but the man is seen waiting for someone to answer the door before he seemingly makes a pass at the 12-year-old.

“Please watch this video and let me know if anyone can recognize him (door dasher!!!!!) This overgrown, nasty butt MAN is talking to my 12-year-old SON!!

“And mind you, the directions on my delivery clearly say leave at the door!! He waited purposely!!! Be careful!! This sick world preys on our children!!!”

According to The NC Beat, the man seen in the video is a registered sex offender, and DoorDash has started an investigation.

The media outlet identified the man as 34-year-old Giavontae Deangelis Archie, of Winston-Salem, who, in 2025, was convicted of sexual battery involving a woman 18 or older and is required to remain registered on North Carolina’s sex offender registry for 10 years. Public records reveal that Archie was convicted in September.

Frazier told the media outlet that people contacted her right away, identifying the man as Archie.

She also stated that DoorDash informed her that the DoorDash account Archie used to make the delivery is not registered to him, but to a female’s name. They also told her that an internal investigation has been started. Frazier has been in contact with law enforcement, but no new charges have been announced as of yet.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Partners With DoorDash To ‘Literally Deliver The Beef’