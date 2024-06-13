News by Shanique Yates DoorDash Driver Fired After Using Racial Slurs In Viral Video A DoorDash driver in Nashville was fired after being caught on a viral video using racial slurs while delivering food to a customer's home.









A DoorDash driver has been given the boot after footage of him allegedly calling a customer the N-word surfaced across the internet.

According to a surveillance video shared by Christina Derrica, a Nashville, Tennessee resident, the driver, who went by the name “Tabby,” can be heard uttering racist remarks while delivering food to her doorstep.

“Here’s your food, n****r,” he said after the clip showed him stepping back to take a confirmation photo for delivering the order. He adds, “Chow down, n****r,” before he walks away for good.

Derrica, whose ring camera managed to capture the whole ordeal, uploaded the footage to TikTok. It has now been watched more than 3.3 million times. She also shared a note that she received from the DoorDash Community Response team, which revealed that after an investigation of the incident, the delivery driver was removed from the platform.

TikTok users voiced concerns over Derrica’s safety in the comments, but she said that should be the last of their issues.

“Please just be careful in case he comes back; that’s so worrisome,” said one person.

Derrica responded with, “I really appreciate the love and concern,” followed by two heart emojis. “But I live in the south, and this ain’t what he wants,” before closing the comment with the manicured nails emoji.

Others questioned his motive for saying such nasty things, accusing Derrica of not leaving a tip. She quickly shut down that claim by confirming that she “pre-tipped $8 on a $28 order.”

In a newly uploaded video of the footage, Derrica did not include the slurs in the audio, most likely because she did not want to break TikTok’s community guidelines. “In this version, the slur is bleeped out, so hopefully, tiktok doesn’t take it down,” she wrote. “And YES, it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him, but I still have NO CLUE who this man is.”

What’s more, Derrica also confirmed that she threw the delivery order “straight into the trash” and that she doesn’t feel relieved despite learning that he had been terminated from working as a delivery driver with the company.

“The name in the app was ‘tabby,’ and there was no profile pic,” she wrote in response to someone asking if there was a picture and name attached to the DoorDash profile of the driver.

“I’m concerned that he will just make another profile under someone else’s name and continue delivering,” Derrica continued in the TikTok comment.

