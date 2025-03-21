News by Kandiss Edwards DoorDash, In Partnership with Klarna, Now Has A Food Layaway Plan If you want steak and lobster before payday, you can now put your meal on layaway.







DoorDash has announced a partnership with Klarna that will allow customers in the United States to use buy now, pay later (BNPL) options for takeout and grocery deliveries.

Klarna is known for its BNPL services and has expanded its offerings across sectors such as transportation, travel, and entertainment. The new payment option is being promoted as a perk for DoorDash’s American users.

“Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories,” David Sykes, Klarna’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we’re making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans.”

According to DoorDash’s announcement on March 20, Klarna users will have several payment choices at checkout:

Pay in Full: Customers can pay immediately using Klarna’s platform.

Customers can pay immediately using Klarna’s platform. Pay in 4: Customers can split purchases into four equal, interest-free installments.

Customers can split purchases into four equal, interest-free installments. Pay Later: Customers can defer full payment to a later date, often to coincide with their paycheck schedules.

DoorDash and Klarna have framed the partnership as a way to give consumers greater flexibility, but the move has sparked humor and criticism on social media with people poking fun at the idea of financing fast food.

One user on X joked, “Me tipping the DoorDash driver $150 cuz it’s on Klarna’s tab”

Me tipping the DoorDash driver $150 cuz it's on Klarna's tab pic.twitter.com/oo05X2sHWM — Phella (@iamphella) March 20, 2025

Another post questioned the practicality of using BNPL for inexpensive meals like a Wendy’s 4 for $4 deal, suggesting the notion is absurd.

Sorry girl, I can't go out tonight. Klarna just took out the rest of my 4 for 4 from doordash pic.twitter.com/VEhsejXF6V — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 21, 2025

Beyond the humor, others have raised concerns about the larger implications of “eat now, pay later” financing. One critic on X wrote:

“If you need a loan to buy a damn burger, you’re not the customer—you’re the product.

@DoorDash and @Klarna aren’t helping people; they’re vultures picking at the bones of a broken economy. They know wages are stagnant. They know people are drowning in bills. Instead of fixing the problem, they found a new way to profit off desperation.

‘Eat now, pay later’ isn’t convenience—it’s a trap. And like all traps, the people who set it aren’t the ones who get caught.”

If you need a loan to buy a damn burger, you’re not the customer—you’re the product.@DoorDash and @Klarna aren’t helping people; they’re vultures picking at the bones of a broken economy. They know wages are stagnant. They know people are drowning in bills. Instead of fixing… — Frank C (@FrankC164) March 20, 2025

The move has also prompted speculation from some financial analysts, who question whether the growing normalization of BNPL services for basic needs like food could signal economic strain and a potential recession.

