News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman DoorDash Launches Pilot Program In Georgia With Potential Benefits For Drivers Georgia DoorDash driver must make at least $1,000 from the food delivery app to take part in the program.







DoorDash has launched a new pilot program in Georgia that could come with new benefits for drivers.

DoorDash confirmed that the program will officially begin in April, with benefits-saving opportunities fulfilled through Stride Save. However, only eligible drivers will reap said benefits, ranging from health insurance to paid time off and even retirement funds.

Drivers who make at least $1,000 in the first three months of this year can take advantage of this opportunity. To do so, they must create a Stride Save account and place their deposits from DoorDash in it.

From there, the drivers will have 4% of their pre-trip earnings placed into their portable benefits savings until July. Drivers can also save even more by placing outside funds into the account. Governor Brian Kemp expressed his own excitement on the “positive” update for Georgia workers.

“This is positive news for hardworking Georgians,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the press release. “In the No. 1 state for business, we celebrate our private sector partners who not only create good paying jobs for our people, but also take innovative approaches to expanding benefits to our growing workforce. We are excited for DoorDash and Georgia Dashers as this new program is rolled out and wish them success in this pursuit.”

The program’s establishment in Georgia follows its initial launch in Pennsylvania. According to the food delivery service, 4,400 drivers took part in the endeavor, with over 90% stating that it was beneficial.

Of the program’s expansion, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu shared how the growing initiative will offer “meaningful support” for its workforce in the Peach State.

“We’ve long believed that people who earn with DoorDash shouldn’t have to choose between the flexibility that draws them to this kind of work and having access to benefits that can support themselves and their family,” said Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder. “This pilot program provides just that, offering Dashers in Georgia meaningful support on what matters most to them, without coming at the expense of their independence. With this program, there is incredible potential to deliver real impact for thousands of Dashers in Georgia, and we’re grateful to Governor Kemp for helping us get there.”

The program aims to provide Georgians with more financial independence and opportunity as they hope to further this launch nationwide.

