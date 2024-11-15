Entrepreneurship by Sharelle Burt ‘Uber With Guns’ Rideshare Service BlackWolf Launches In 3 Major Texas Cities This is taking safety to another level!







Armed drivers will be seen riding through major cities in Texas thanks to a new rideshare service called BlackWolf, which is referred to as “Uber with guns,” Dallas Morning News reports.

The small ridesharing startup gained popularity through the social media app TikTok — with more than 500,000 followers — and is recruiting experienced drivers in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Founder and owner Kerry KingBrown said the company hopes to take over Texas streets starting by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. “It’s about protecting people,” he said. “Everybody deserves an opportunity, and everybody deserves a safe ride.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@blackwolfapp/video/7434949329221143838?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7421234375763609131

The former private security executive with 20 years of experience said the idea for BlackWolf sparked while driving a woman who was the victim of human trafficking. His then-client encouraged him to create transportation for people who needed more than just a ride but additional peace of mind. KingBrown revealed the service isn’t about guns, but more about educating riders in firearm training and de-escalation techniques. “At the end of the day, you know you’re getting into a safe car,” the startup founder expressed.

“The driver will know what to do in case of an emergency. That gun will be the very last resort.”

A May 2023 Forbes article suggested companies like BlackWolf are filling the void on the issue of gun violence in America. Another company created an oversized, collapsible safe-room for schools while another company developed bulletproof backpacks and school desks.

The data supports that apps such as BlackWolf are needed. After launching in Atlanta in 2023, the app has been downloaded more than 300,000 times in Miami, Orlando, and Phoenix. Adding Texas to the growing roster was the result of a poll where social media followers identified which state should be next. The app is hoping to hire between 35 and 50 drivers in each Lone Star State city.

According to Chron, the added protection will cost customers — expected to be between 10% and 15% higher — than average Uber or Lyft rates. BlackWolf’s cost would more so align with the cost of an Uber Black ride, however, KingBrown isn’t worried about the company being looked at as an added rideshare competitor. Their drivers are restricted from carrying guns on the job. “Those who are armed are licensed, they are vetted, and most of them are ex-military or law enforcement,” he said.

“Those people understand how to carry a weapon. They’ve been trained with it.”

KingBrown identified who the target of drivers would be. He wants BlackWolf to focus on veterans and first responders, including police officers, firefighters, and EMTs. The opportunity would give them a chance to put their skills to good use. However, anyone who is eligible is encouraged to apply.