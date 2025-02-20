Is New York City’s Congestion Pricing Dead?

Less than two months after New York implemented a congestion pricing zone in Manhattan, the Department of Transportation has rescinded its approval of the program.

According to CNN, the controversial plan, which has been met with disapproval from many New York City residents, may be forced to go away after US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed New York Gov. Kathy Hochu that the current administration also disapproves of the congestion pricing.

Gov. Hochul was informed of the decision in a letter sent to her on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners,” Duffy stated. “Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few.”

During his campaign in 2024, President Donald Trump stated that he would not allow the congestion price to happen if he were elected. He took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that congestion pricing is dead.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” Trump stated.

The program went into effect on Jan. 5, to the dismay of New Yorkers battling high prices everywhere in the city. Motorists entering below 60th Street have to pay $9 during peak hours (5 a.m.- 9 p.m.) and $2.25 during non-peak hours (9 p.m.-5 a.m.).

The program was instituted to raise millions in funding, which will be used to fix the city’s infrastructure and ease congestion on some of Manhattan’s most clogged streets.

In his letter, Duffy stated that congestion zone pricing contradicts the federal highway program, which does not allow tolling on roads built with federal funds unless Congress provides an exemption.

“Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways.”

Duffy said that the program does not offer alternatives for people who do not have a choice but to drive into Manhattan.

The governor did vow to fight the decision and has no plans to end the program.

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king,” Hochul said. “The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’