Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The “Black Tony Stark” During Emotional House Tour

by Keka Araújo







Nick Cannon, the multi-hyphenate entertainer and father of 12, recently shared a deeply personal connection to the Marvel superhero Iron Man during a house tour of his “Cannon Estate.”

In a Dec. 31 YouTube video, Cannon reflected on his battle with lupus, a life-changing autoimmune disease, while showing off a prized possession: a Louis Vuitton Iron Man helmet.

“I’m a huge Iron Man fan because Iron Man almost lost his life,” Cannon, 44, said during the tour, featuring his twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. “When he got down to the bottom, and they thought it was over, his superhero activated.”

Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, drew parallels between Iron Man’s fictional journey and his health struggles. He described how the superhero’s resilience inspired him to embrace his diagnosis as a source of strength.

“I connected with that because of my lupus,” Cannon said. “When I got lupus, I was like, ‘That’s my superpower.’ So ever since then, especially the first Iron Man movie. I’ve seen myself as the Black Tony Stark.”

Battling Lupus: Cannon’s Health Journey

Lupus, described by the Mayo Clinic as a chronic autoimmune disease, occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. The condition can lead to inflammation affecting joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Cannon first revealed his diagnosis in 2012, sharing that it nearly took his life. At the time, he was married to Carey, with whom he shares 13-year-old twins born in 2011. The couple separated in 2016.

In 2022, Cannon marked a decade since his lupus diagnosis by releasing a video recounting his battle with the illness. “I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” he said. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus.”

True to his on-camera persona, Cannon documented his health journey from the start. “You know me, I always have to have a camera on,” he explained. “I would open up my phone, grab my camera, and talk to it. I documented the entire health journey.”

A “Lupus Warrior”

Cannon has consistently used his platform to raise awareness about lupus and advocate for health as a priority. In April 2024, the Masked Singer host called himself a “lupus warrior” in an Instagram Stories post showing him undergoing blood work.

“Constant reminder that health is the real wealth!!! #lupuswarrior 💜💜💜💜,” he captioned the image of a venipuncture device taking his blood.

His transparency about his struggles and triumphs has resonated with fans and underscored the importance of early detection, care, and resilience in the face of chronic illness.

Finding Strength in Superheroes

Cannon’s admiration for Iron Man extends beyond fandom. The character’s near-death experiences and eventual transformation into a superhero with a mechanical heart mirror Cannon’s determination to persevere through adversity.

“Shout-out to Robert Downey Jr. and the first Iron Man movie, but it’s more than that,” Cannon said. “The comics always showed Iron Man as someone who rose from the brink, and that’s what I feel I’ve done with lupus.”

During the house tour, Cannon placed the Louis Vuitton Iron Man helmet on his head and declared, “I’m the Black Tony Stark, baby.” This lighthearted moment carried deep emotional weight, symbolizing how he has redefined his narrative from patient to survivor — and now, to superhero in his own right.

Family and Legacy

Throughout his health journey, Cannon has prioritized family. The YouTube video featured touching moments with Moroccan and Monroe, affectionately known as “Roc” and “Roe.” As a dedicated father, Cannon said he hopes to inspire his children by demonstrating resilience and finding purpose, even in challenging circumstances.

Cannon’s reflections on his lupus diagnosis and journey have continued to resonate with audiences, particularly those also battling chronic illnesses. His ability to blend vulnerability with inspiration reminds fans of the importance of perseverance and maintaining a positive outlook, no matter the odds.

As Cannon concluded his tour, he gave viewers a powerful message: “Your struggles don’t define you—they empower you. Find your superpower and use it.”

