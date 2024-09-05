Business by Shanique Yates Technology-Driven Dough Boy Pizza Adds New Location Owned By Clark Atlanta Grads Clark Atlanta University graduates set to own and operate second Dough Pizza Shop location in Atlanta.







Dough Boy Pizza is expanding its imprint in Atlanta thanks to a new Harlem Hops Craft Beer partnership.

The fast-casual pizza restaurant has partnered with the James-Beard Award-nominated craft beer bar to open its second Atlanta location at Lee + White Food Hall. Owned and operated by HBCU graduates Kim Harris, Danielle Scarborough, Stacey Lee Spratt, and Dalen Spratt, this Dough Boy Pizza franchise’s new location will also be the Atlanta home of Harlem Hops, the first Black-owned craft beer bar in Manhattan, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

As graduates of Clark Atlanta University, the foursome have dubbed themselves The CAU Collective and are on a mission to extend Harlem Hops’ community service mission by launching a scholarship program for aspiring HBCU students. The Harlem Hopes program is designed to encourage the next generation of HBCU graduates within the Atlanta community while also showcasing the opportunities available to Black people within the craft beer industry.

“Not only will customers enjoy freshly-made, authentic, Neapolitan-style pizza, but they’ll also have the opportunity to pair it with some of our in-house signature brews,” said The CAU Collective in a statement. “Many of the beers at Dough Boy Pizza x Harlem Hops will be made by local, small-batch, family-owned businesses, and, in some cases, by people of color.”

Known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, which includes a thin crust, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, Dough Boy Pizza is a technology-driven pizza restaurant that allows customers to order directly from electronic cashiers, eliminating the traditional use of cashiers, with everything managed through digital screens.

Crowned the Smart Pizza Shop Movement, Chef Erica Barrett first launched Dough Boy Pizza in Birmingham, Alabama, naming it the first smart pizza shop due to her “calculated formula for success and heavy use of technology.” Now a national brand, Barrett and team have positioned the restaurant to be owned and operated by community members.

“With Dough Boy Pizza’s concept, we’re helping franchisees control labor and food costs through our technology-focused approach,” said Dough Boy Pizza creator Erica Barrett. “This concept is perfect for millennials who want to grab their pizza and go – we wanted to build a restaurant of the future.”

The first franchise installment of the fast-casual pizza restaurant opened its doors in Atlanta’s South DeKalb neighborhood. It is owned and operated by Radio One’s Uncensored show host, Ryan Cameron.

From traditional toppings like pepperoni and sausage to unique options that include crawfish and short ribs with caramelized onions, Dough Boy Pizza is a franchise-driven concept that allows owners to maintain full control thanks to the technological advancements at each venue.

