Georgia High School Senior Accepted Into 58 Colleges, Has Earned $1 Million In Scholarships Among the schools Mantavius Presley has been accepted into: Alabama, Howard University, Mercer, Morehouse College, and Xavier University in Louisiana.







Mantavius Presley, a Douglas County (GA) High School senior, is facing a bigger decision than most this upcoming graduation season, WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

The metro Atlanta teen has been accepted to 58 colleges and universities so far this year, including Alabama, Howard University, Mercer, Morehouse College, and Xavier University in Louisiana. According to the Douglas County School System, Presley has also earned more than $1 million in scholarships.

Presley is also the president of Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society. Presley is vice president in the student government and the Douglas County High School Class of 2025.

Presley, endearingly known as “LeBron,” also manages the Douglas High School cheer team and works on the yearbook staff. The Douglas County district also said that Presley has over 1,100 hours of community service.

The school district stated, “As graduation approaches, Presley is carefully weighing his options for the future before making his final choice.”

Presley added in Douglas School’s Facebook post comments, “This acknowledgment not only fills me with immense pride but also motivates me to continue striving for excellence.”

“I deeply appreciate the district’s commitment to celebrating student accomplishments,” he continued. “Such recognition not only boosts individual morale but also fosters a culture of encouragement and aspiration among all students. Thank you once again for this honor. I am proud to be a part of the Douglas County School System.”



The Facebook post has received an outpouring of support, accumulating over 10,000 likes and congratulatory comments.

