Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie And 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot At Texas Car Wash; Police Hunting For Suspects

On March 3, a devastating shooting at a northern Texas car wash claimed the lives of 30-year-old rapper Ronnie “G$ Lil Ronnie” Smith and his 5-year-old daughter. Authorities are pursuing two suspects, described as armed and dangerous, who fled the scene.

The tragic incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill, a suburb about 30 miles west of Dallas. According to the Forest Hill Police Department, two suspects exited a white, four-door Kia, approached the victims’ vehicle parked in a wash bay, and opened fire. Witnesses reported hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by responding officers, Smith and his young daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have issued a capital murder warrant for the suspects, described as two Black males wearing blue jeans and gray sweaters. Their names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 817-531-5250 or email policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org.

Community in Mourning

Family members and friends have identified the adult victim as Fort Worth-based rapper Ronnie Smith, widely known as G$ Lil Ronnie. His aunt, Stella Houston, who was at the scene, confirmed his identity and revealed that the child killed was his daughter, who had celebrated her 5th birthday on Sunday.

“He was a good kid,” Houston told local station WFAA. “He didn’t bother nobody.”

Smith had approximately 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most-streamed song being “Hoodfame Killuminati,” a 2018 collaboration with fellow rapper Go Yayo. On Monday, Go Yayo paid tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the two with the caption, “Life or death 4 u big brudda.”

The Texas emcee’s last Instagram post, posted the day before Valentine’s Day, displayed Smith’s dedication as a father.

In a video snippet, the doting papa can be heard excitedly telling viewers that he is with his valentine, referencing his daughter.

“My BabyGirl Couldn’t Stand The Fact Her Friend Was Sad 😔 This Morning Her Daddy Couldn’t Make it to Donuts With Daddy This Morning So Yu Know We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changed her Whole Mood ❤️💙 My Lil Valentines Literally 💘,” he penned in the caption.

Rising Violence in Forest Hill

The killings mark the fourth and fifth homicides in Forest Hill this year, a sharp increase from the zero reported in 2024. The Forest Hill Police Department noted the alarming rise in violent crime, which has included:

A double murder at an auto sales business in late February,

A mother was killed by a stray bullet while sitting near a fire pit in her backyard just days later.

Slappy’s Car Wash announced it would remain closed for at least two days to support the ongoing investigation.

“We are shocked, appalled, and deeply troubled by the senseless and violent events that occurred today,” the business said in a statement.

Investigation and Police Response

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Forest Hill Criminal Division, Fort Worth Police Department, Everman Police Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. Video from the scene captured a heavy law enforcement presence and dozens of evidence markers scattered around the car wash.

The police are continuing to collect evidence, including potential surveillance footage, to identify the suspects and piece together the motive behind the shooting.

A Family and Community Devastated

The deaths of Ronnie Smith and his daughter have left their family and community reeling. Friends and fans of the rapper expressed their grief and disbelief on social media, with many lamenting the senseless violence that took two lives too soon.

“We can’t keep losing our people like this,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Ronnie didn’t deserve this, nor did his baby girl.”

Houston, Smith’s aunt, reflected on the tragedy and its impact. “We’re heartbroken,” she said. “No family should have to go through this.”

As police continue their search for the suspects, the Forest Hill community is left grappling with yet another act of violence. For now, Smith’s music and his legacy as a father will be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

