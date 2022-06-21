Dove Men+Care Launches #CelebrateBlackDads to Amplify the Voices of Black Fathers on Social Media

Black fathers are present in caring for their families but too often, media and culture do not convey this truth. According to a new research study commissioned by Dove Men+Care, less than half of Black fathers believe social media, mainstream media, and popular culture portray Black fatherhood accurately.

As a brand committed to fighting against the stereotypes that negatively impact men, this Father’s Day, Dove Men+Care is launching #CelebrateBlackDads, a social media initiative that will amplify the pages and content of Black fathers, encouraging people nationwide to add these fathers to their feeds and find inspiration in the care they show. This is an evolution of the brand’s ongoing Commit to C.A.R.E. (Care About Racial Equity) Now initiative that first launched in 2020, according to a press release.

Through these efforts, we are partnering with leading voices like Grammy Award nominated, multi-platinum country musician star Jimmie Allen, longtime Dove Men+Care partner and influencer Beleaf in Fatherhood (Glen Henry),and Black fatherhood network The Dad Gang to launch this initiative. Dove Men+Care is highlighting the content of various dads and content creators so their love, care, and presence for their families can be seen by the world.

“All caring fathers deserve to be seen, respected, and celebrated,” said Carlos Gil, Global Brand Vice President of Dove Men+Care.

“We know how important a dad’s care is, and the transformational effect that care has on everyone around them. But too often, the care that Black fathers have for their kids and family is not seen or celebrated. It felt incredibly important to help break down the barriers that limit who is seeing the true stories of these fathers. As part of our ongoing mission to Commit to C.A.R.E. Now, we are dedicated to changing the way the world sees Black fatherhood.”

We encourage everyone to join us in these efforts. Visit DoveMenCare.com/CelebrateBlackDads to learn more about our work and who you can add to your feed to learn more and share your own content by tagging #CelebrateBlackDads on social.