Looking For The Best In Black-Owned Food? Download The New Black Foodie Finder App

A year after Black Foodie Finder created a platform, now it’s making it easier to find the best Black-owned food business with a new app. Black Foodie Finder 2.0 is the go-to app to help foodies find Black-owned food destinations near and far.

The new concept presents an easier navigation experience, a new design, more features, and, most importantly—more restaurants. With BFF’s mission “advocating for the Black food experience and cultivating nourishing connections,” founder Brax Rich says the app will take things up a notch. “This new app is a major step forward in our mission to empower Black foodies and businesses,” Rich said. “We believe that this app will help to connect foodies with the best Black-owned food businesses in their area, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for the Black food community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK FOODIE FINDER ® (@blackfoodiefinder)

With one million followers on Instagram, covering 6,000 locations, and a directory with over 10,000 Black-owned restaurants, the tech company combines food, travel, and community through various forms of media. Food enthusiasts have found the best of the best in the Black culinary industry, and it continues to grow as it is constantly looking to promote new creators to the game.

Throughout its year in business, the website hosted interviews and in-depth editorials highlighting food professionals and creators committed to their crafts while honoring their heritage as African Americans. It also publishes news blogs and allows visitors to find and connect with restaurants and chefs that appeal to their food preferences. “Our community includes foodies, chefs, event planners, attendees, and anyone needing a virtual tastebud awakening,” Rich said in 2022. “We strive to be a resource for Black Foodies all around the world. We will continue to share meaningful content that inspires others to enjoy the Black Foodie Lifestyle!”

The app is available on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.