Louisiana Hosts 6th Annual Baton Rouge Food Festival

​​Louisiana gearing up for the last day of its anticipated food festival. The Sixth Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is taking place on this weekend and began May 20. With musical guests, soul food galore, and a cooking contest, this is can’t-miss event slated to be one of this year’s best celebrations.



The festival is located at Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on both days. There will be a wide variety of food available to all patrons for only $25. These tickets cover food, soft drinks, and photo opportunities from the festival’s Soul Food Kitchen. But, if you’re hoping to elevate your experience even more, opt for VIP tickets for $100 which will include two festival t-shirts, a free CD of “Now” by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and additional perks.



Festivalgoers will have the chance to try different kinds of soul food and shop with small businesses while listening to all kinds of music including but not limited to Gospel rap, jazz, R&B, country, and pop.



This year’s Pioneer Award honoree, Sean “Boss Hogg” Huey of Café Express, were presented with an award for his contributions to the soul food industry on Saturday. Other events this weekend include the Soul Food Cooking Contest, a Tina Turner tribute by Lisa Harris, and a belly-dancing performance by the Phoenix Rouge Dance Troupe. Musical performers include Mike Da’Kidd, Susie Shepherd, Total Control Band, Carrie Angeletti, and more.



The Soul Food Cooking Contest will be judged across two afternoons. On Saturday at 1:00 PM, judges tasted competitors’ meat, fish, vegetables, and sides. On May 21 at 2:00 PM, judging will resume for appetizers and soups, breads and desserts, and beverages and drinks. The remaining Soul Food Cooking Contest winners will be announced at 4:15 PM, respectively.



The winners will be determined by five judges: Nakia Wilson-Nelson, who is executive director for Miss Black Empowerment and Mr. Black Louisiana; writer and director Rita Rushing Jones; Maria Parker of Oh My Goodness Takeout and Catering; and Jennifer Brumfield.

A complete list of vendors and non-vendors is included below.

Food vendors include Alin Girls Catering, Capitol Seafood, Carr’s Pralines Candy LLC, Fun Time Snoballz, Grammy’s Kettle Corn, Gwennies Jamaican Jerk, King Queen and Princesses Sweets Eats, L Avist & C Catering LLC, Lanes Corner Café, Nola Queen Chef, Oh Yea Cajun Style Food Services LLC, Purple Hands Foundation, Pushin it Catering, SDJ Sweet Treats, Sno Juice, Soul Delicious, Soul Sistas Provisions LLC, Southern De’licieaux Boilers and T&T Smokehouse Meats LLC.



Nonfood vendors include Blingin’ Tees & Custom Creations, Cutco Cutlery, Eye Candle Accessions, Fab Boutique & Etc. LLC, Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces, Konjo Imports, Little Faith, Big Results; MaxHome, Miss Black Empowerment Organization, Mommy and Me Custom Creations LLC, Nation Heritage Academies, and Octavia’s Bling.



If you would like more information, call (225) 802-9681 or visit www.brsoulfoodfest.com.

