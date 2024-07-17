Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Downtown Atlanta Loses Popular Restaurant Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks After Water Main Break The owner claims the restaurant was 'ruined' after damage from Atlanta's major water main break.









Downtown Atlanta is losing one of its notable restaurants. The owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks said its “landmark” location will not reopen after closing due to the city’s June water main break.

Derrick Hayes Sr. posted the not-so-delicious news to social media on July 14.

“Everybody keeps asking me about Forsyth Street location. This is the landmark location, so I’m going to break the news to y’all. This location is not opening back up,” explained the restaurateur. “The water really killed [it], its not worth reopening. We’ve been through a lot trying [too]…It’s just not coming together. So were going to walk away from this location.”

However, Hayes Sr. proclaimed that this does not mean he’s leaving Atlanta for good.

“But I ain’t never lost nothing, so I know something bigger and better is coming my way,” he said. “So, stick with me. I’m working on something to put back in the city, so I can support everybody and make everybody happy. Y’all just stick with me, and stick with us.”

The water main break left many business and homes without water for days, with residents criticizing the mayor and City of Atlanta for their lack of communication on its resolve. Prior to its permanent closure, Hayes Sr. shared how the water damage “ruined” his restaurant.

While no further details were shared on his next steps in Atlanta, the eatery will launch locations in the Carolinas and Florida, the latter made possible through a partnership with Former Pepsi Co. executive Derrick Lewis.

Despite the loss of its flagship restaurant, Atlanta residents can still travel outside the city limits to grab the famed cheesesteaks. Big Dave’s other locations in Metro Atlanta remain in operation.

