Black-Owned Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Expands To Multiple States

More Southerners will soon take a bite out of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks as the popular Black-owned food has announced it’s expanding to states such as North Carolina and Florida.

The restaurant started in Atlanta by Derrick Hayes, a West Philadelphia native who brought his hometown’s delicacy down South. The restaurant emerged as a hit, leading to multiple locations throughout Georgia.

Now, it is celebrating its first out-of-state location in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hayes held a grand opening event on May 11 for the community to try his famed cheesesteaks.

“From a humble gas station start to expanding across state lines, the journey of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been nothing short of extraordinary,” shared Hayes in a news release obtained by Afrotech. “As we open our first out-of-state location in Queen City, I’m filled with a sense of disbelief and immense pride. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief that has propelled us forward. The road ahead is paved with endless possibilities, and I’m excited to continue writing the next chapter of our story.”

Moreover, Hayes inked a deal in 2023 that will launch 10 more locations throughout Florida. Former Pepsi Co. executive Derrick Lewis will partner with the entrepreneur to establish the franchise there.

In the midst of his success, Hayes has made giving back part of his journey. He established the David and Derrick Hayes Foundation to support cancer research, as well as a college fund to support students who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Hayes and his wife, Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole, have dedicated part of their mission to helping their community. Moreover, their joint mission id to provide financial and mental support for those of all backgrounds.