by Ida Harris Dr. Angela Reddix Celebrates The Mustard Seed Vision During International Black Women's History Month The Mustard Seed Place is a site of insight, inspiration and impact







Dr. Angela Reddix sowed a seed in downtown Portsmouth, Virginia. Now, just one year later, Reddix and the community she serves is paying homage to its fruition and the vision that lies ahead. The Mustard Seed Place, a 33,000 square foot building, located at 340 High Street, is a mixed-use space that was conceived by Dr. Reddix after closing on the property in just two weeks with the support of 11 women investors.

On April 4-6, The Mustard Seed Place was a site of insight, inspiration and impact, as Dr. Reddix’s Momentum 2025, got underway. The 3-day event kicked off with high tea, followed by a Friday evening VIP reception and meet & greet with author and social justice activist Tamika Mallory. On April 5, the conference ensued with a full report on the status of The Mustard Seed Place and the re-announcement of Reddix’s groundbreaking project: Museum of Black Women Innovators (MOWBI), expected to open by year’s end. The museum goals and objectives, including layout plans were shared with attendees.

“We want to ensure that all feel that this is an inviting environment and that they have purpose for coming to Portsmouth,” Reddix told attendees before sharing the museum’s mission statement:

“The Mustard Seed Place Museum exists to inspire, empower, and educate our people by celebrating the groundbreaking achievements of the Black women innovators through immersive experiences and powerful storytelling, we honor their legacies, foster understanding, and ignite the drive for future generations to break barriers and lead with purpose.”

Dr. Reddix, the CEO and founder of The Mustard Seed Place, is no stranger to humble beginnings, community care or actualizing big ideas. The successful entrepreneur was born to a teenage mom and raised by her grandmother, both of whom she credits for her voracious drive, passion to serve, and ability to get things done using one’s own resources, Reddix told BLACK ENTERPRISE. It is their sacrifices that shaped her. The visionary shared the spark that led to The Mustard Seed Place.





Special guest Tamika Mallory, who sat for an intimate fireside chat with Stephanie Walters, affirmed the value in Dr. Reddit’s vision with The Mustard Seed Place.

“Doctor Reddix is doing something incredible,” Mallory told BE.

“She is providing a space in an urgent time where this nation is literally saying that we as women and we particularly as black women are inconvenient.”

Mallory continued, “What she’s doing is cultivating an environment that allows for creativity, that allows for education and collaboration, which is probably the most important piece of what’s being built here.”

In a year’s time, the multiple purpose space has become home to ELG Sweet Boutique, an ice cream shop inspired by six young girls who participated in the Mustard Seed Place organization Envision. Lead. Grow and co-owner Tonya Perkins.

As well, the location houses The Women of Mustard Seed, comprised of female entrepreneurs with businesses ranging from coaching services with Patriot Women Coaching; to content creation with Dream Pusher Co.; to the YWCA South Hampton Road; providing resources to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence; Lotus Essentials Massage and Wellness providing wellness services; and several others providing mental health care and staffing support.

“Momentum is here because we want to be a demonstration to every one of the possibilities,” Reddix said. “You don’t have to have things … traditionally you’re told you have to have”

While The Mustard Seed Place is a collective environment where business, industry and vision intersect, Reddix’s overarching goal for the space is singular: “Our goal, we transform communities of poverty into communities of prosperity through the promise of girls and women.”

The Mustard Seed Place has exemplified the ancestors’ wildest dreams. Reddix continues to be transformative in Black women and girls lives and a force to reckon with in Black communities.

