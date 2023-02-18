Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Ministries Present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked

Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, and Bill Winston Ministries announce that Los Angeles, CA will be the fourth stop of the Operation Ten City (OTC) campaign that began in 2022 with St. Louis, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Operation Ten City: Los Angeles will take place on Friday, February 24 through Saturday, February 25, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B,1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

“Our goal with Operation Ten City is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to ten cities of our nation, including Los Angeles, and to close the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership,” says Dr. Bill Winston.

“One of the main reasons for poverty is theabsence of self-production. So, OTC is coming to empower and turn people who primarily have been consumers into producers.”

Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked is a ten- city initiative to inspire faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God’s calling for their lives, businesses, and organizations. Through programming centered on community outreach, business, and entrepreneurship, as well as faith and the supernatural, Operation Ten City supports the development of people and communities with a vision to help them access true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership.

All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For a complete event schedule and to register, please visit operationtencity.com.

Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked will make stops in more cities across the United States through the summer of 2024. After Los Angeles, the next city will be Philadelphia.