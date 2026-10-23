Photo by Ivan S: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-doctor-typing-on-a-laptop-4989167/ Health and Wellness by Sidnee Michelle Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi Makes History As First Black President Of Canadian Medical Association Ogunyemi has emphasized the importance of diversity in medical leadership and its influence on health care policy.







Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi has made history as the first Black president of the Canadian Medical Association, breaking a barrier in the organization’s more than 150-year history, according to a press release shared by the association.

The Nigerian-born dermatologist, based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, assumed the presidency on May 29. His appointment marks a milestone for Black representation in Canadian medicine, as he takes the helm of an organization that advocates for physicians and improvements to the country’s healthcare system.

Ogunyemi, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland, has built his career around medical education, health equity, and improving access to care for underserved communities. He previously served as assistant dean of social accountability at the university, where his work focused on addressing healthcare disparities.

As president of the Canadian Medical Association, Ogunyemi has identified strengthening primary care, reducing administrative burdens on physicians, and responsibly integrating technology into patient care among his priorities.

“Patients heal from illness in a hospital, but they truly become well in their communities. We need greater support for community-based practice to enable doctors to meet patients where they are,” Ogunyemi said in a statement from the association.

Ogunyemi has also emphasized the importance of diversity in medical leadership and its influence on healthcare policy.

“As the primary spokesperson of the Canadian Medical Association, I hope to use this position not only to influence policy but to promote understanding that diverse backgrounds make policy and advocacy efforts more inclusive and more effective,” he said.

His commitment to improving healthcare access extends beyond leadership positions. Ogunyemi has provided dermatology services to patients in rural Labrador communities, where access to specialized medical care can be limited.

His professional experience also includes serving on the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Ethics Consultative Group and the board of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

Ogunyemi succeeded Dr. Margot Burnell, who transitioned to the role of past president. Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency physician based in Yellowknife, became president-elect.

His presidency places a renewed focus on expanding access to care, supporting physicians, and ensuring diverse perspectives help shape the future of Canadian medicine.

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