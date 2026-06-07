Twin Doctors Return Home To Lead Richmond, VA ER

Identical twin brothers, Dr. Travan Jasper and Dr. Travis Jasper, have returned to their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, to co-lead the emergency department at Chippenham Hospital, which is operated by HCA Healthcare.

The 56-year-old doctors recently took on the roles of co-medical directors at the hospital’s emergency department after several years working at hospitals in Georgia, ABC News reports. Their appointment represents a unique leadership situation within HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, which includes 18 hospitals in Virginia and New Hampshire. According to HCA, the Jasper brothers are the only twins currently leading a hospital department in the division.

The brothers’ journey began in Richmond, where they graduated as co-valedictorians from their high school before attending the same college and medical school. They were also the first in their family to earn college degrees and pursue careers in medicine.

“It’s a real honor to have that opportunity to care for people you know, and you’re close to,” Travis told ABC News about returning to serve their community.

Although both doctors initially hesitated to practice in Richmond because they were concerned about treating people they personally knew, they said their years of experience helped ease those worries. After taking their new positions, the brothers contacted longtime friends and acquaintances to share the news.

“Come to Chippenham if you want excellent care in the emergency department,” Travis remembered telling the community. “We’re going to be a part of it.”

Hospital leadership praised the brothers’ teamwork and commitment to patient care. Chippenham Hospital CEO Lance Jones described them as an “asset” to the organization, noting their commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate treatment.

“Their shared commitment to clinical excellence, collaboration and compassionate care reflects our mission to care for and improve human life. By treating every patient with the same attention, respect and support they would want for their own family members, they help ensure our emergency department delivers exceptional care when it matters most.”

Outside the hospital, the brothers are fathers to eight children together and are actively involved in youth mentorship through basketball programs. Reflecting on their partnership, Travis referred to his brother as his “superpower,” while Travan encouraged aspiring doctors to keep going despite challenges.

“Our journey has been a roller coaster,” Travan said. “All of those bumps and hurdles made us who we are today.”

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