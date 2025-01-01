Women by Keka Araújo Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Jewish Heritage With Hanukkah Celebration #BringOnTheLight As the #BringOnTheLight campaign continues to gain traction, Haddish’s contribution highlights the importance of embracing and celebrating heritage.







Emmy-winning comedian, actress, and author Tiffany Haddish joined activist and producer Noa Tishby on Monday to light the seventh candle of Hanukkah as part of Tishby’s #BringOnTheLight campaign. The initiative showcases Jewish joy and resilience, spreading a message of pride and unity during the Festival of Lights.

The campaign launched with Gwyneth Paltrow lighting the first candle. It features a star-studded lineup, including Mila Kunis, Mayim Bialik, Iliza Shlesinger, Van Jones, and Cindy Crawford. The series has resonated worldwide, with millions of impressions across social media platforms. Haddish’s segment will premiere Tuesday at 11 am. ET on YouTube and Tishby’s social media channels (@noatishby).

A Personal Connection to Judaism

Haddish and Tishby filmed the segment at the synagogue where Haddish celebrated her Bat Mitzvah in 2019. Reflecting on her journey to Judaism, Haddish shared how she unknowingly connected to Jewish traditions while working at Bar and Bat Mitzvahs as an “energy producer.”

“And every time we would get to the prayer, every time there would be a certain song, my whole heart would fill up,” Haddish said. “I felt like my soul felt happy, like a hug around me on the inside, like I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Haddish discovered her Eritrean Jewish roots later in life through her father. The comedian maintained that her grandmother would remind Haddish of her Jewish lineage. Embracing her heritage, she formally converted to Judaism and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah on her 40th birthday.

In the video below, the actress recounts her Bat Mitzvah with fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whom she invited to the momentous event. In the footage, Haddish gracefully slams her comrade after he shows up to the event wearing a “windbreaker and jeans” because he claimed he didn’t think she was serious.

Sharing the Joy of Hanukkah

During the segment, Haddish spoke about her favorite part of Hanukkah—spending time with her extended Jewish family.

“For me, I live alone, right? And everybody in my family is not necessarily participating in what I’m participating in. So I have my own family. I have my own Jewish family, if you will,” Haddish explained. “And so I go from house to house every night, and it is so much fun. I’m learning how everybody does it a little different.”

The pair bonded over traditional Hanukkah customs, such as lighting candles and enjoying latkes (fried potato pancakes). Haddish emphasized how Judaism brings her joy and provides a sense of belonging, which she loves to share with others.

Celebrating Jewish Resilience

“Tiffany’s journey is one so many can relate to,” said Tishby. “Her connection to Judaism, even before discovering her Jewish roots, is indescribable yet deeply familiar. When Ari [Tishby’s son] asked her why being Jewish is important, her answer was simple and powerful: because it brings her joy, and she wants to share it with others. I hope this Hanukkah series inspires more people to proudly express their identity.”

Haddish’s segment underscores the mission of the #BringOnTheLight campaign—to highlight the enduring strength and unity of the Jewish community.

A Multifaceted Identity

Tiffany Haddish is widely celebrated for her comedic and acting talent. She has had breakout roles in films like Girls Trip and appearances on Saturday Night Live. Beyond her entertainment career, Haddish has used her platform to explore and celebrate her identity as a Black Jewish woman, breaking down stereotypes and advocating for greater diversity in Hollywood.

Her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, delves into her upbringing, including time in foster care, and how her Jewish and African American heritage have shaped her resilience and success.

Lighting the Way

As the #BringOnTheLight campaign continues to gain traction, Haddish’s contribution highlights the importance of embracing and celebrating heritage. Her story reminds us that joy, resilience, and connection can transcend adversity.

Fans can watch Haddish’s entire segment on YouTube and follow @noatishby for updates on the series, which includes Hanukkah’s eighth and final night.

