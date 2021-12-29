Dr. Dre Agrees to Pay Nicole Young $100 Million to Settle Divorce

Famed legendary hip-hop music producer Dr. Dre has settled his divorce with now ex-wife Nicole Young after a bitter battle.
According to TMZ, the official separation will cost the entertainment mogul “only” $100 million. It is estimated that Andre Young is reportedly worth $820 million. Young was requesting half of his fortune, but she didn’t get her wish due to a prenup agreement signed by the couple, which she recently contested.
Dr. Dre settled the divorce case when he agreed to a property settlement with his ex-wife. In this settlement, Dr. Dre will pay Young $100 million. She is due to receive $50 million now and then will collect $50 million at this time next year.
Nicole and Dre had been locked in a $1 billion battle over spousal support. Earlier this year, she was awarded $2 million in support but requested $100K a month to mortgage a new home.
Dr. Dre will perform in front of the world’s largest televised sports event next year. On Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show lineup will include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. It will occur at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will be airing on NBC, Telemundo, and streaming live on Peacock.