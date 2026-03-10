Hip-Hop’s Latest Billionaire, Dr. Dre, Sells Malibu Beach House For $16.5M

After Dr. Dre originally listed his Malibu mansion in 2022 for $20 million, the legendary music producer has finally sold the property for $16.5 million.

According to Malibu Today, the house in Malibu Beach has been sold, but the buyer has not been identified. The house was on the market for four years and was sold off-market recently. The property is a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom home with luxury amenities, including a gym, fireplaces, walk-in closets, spa-style bathrooms, and a recording studio.

The house sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot along the Pacific Coast Highway.

In 2020, Mansion Global reported that the producer and his former wife, Nicole Young, occupied the three-story house for 22 years. The home was bought in October 2000 for $4.75 million. Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, had originally tried to sell the property in 2011 for $11 million, then increased the price to $12.5 million. The home was taken off the market in 2012.

According to Architectural Design, Dre’s former wife stayed at the mansion after she filed for divorce from the Beats by Dre co-founder and lived there until the divorce was finalized in December 2021. She was awarded $100 million and four vehicles, while Dre was allowed to keep all of his other properties.

More good news for Dr. Dre as Forbes just announced that he is one of the latest billionaires revealed this year. This revelation takes place four years after he narrowly missed making the list in 2022.

The producer and his Beats by Dre partner, Jimmy Iovine, were in discussions to sell the company to Apple. Before the deal was done, when the initial agreement would have made Dre the first hip-hop billionaire, R&B singer Tyrese, along with Dre, boasted on social media about Dre becoming a billionaire, reportedly thwarting the plan with his filmed outburst.

Apple CEO Tim Cook found out about the boast, and instead of getting upset and killing the deal, he made a move specifically to prevent Dre from achieving that billionaire status. Cook insisted the price go down just enough where it wouldn’t make Dre a billionaire, which was a $200,000,000 price reduction. Apple bought Beats by Dre for $3.2 billion instead.

Forbes now lists Dre’s worth as $1 billion.

