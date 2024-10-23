Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dr. Dre Took Issue With Snoop Dogg Appearing In A Fast Food Commercial, ‘You’re Bigger Than That’ Dr. Dre explains why he didn't want Snoop Dogg partnering with Jack in the Box.







Snoop Dogg takes pride in being one of the most marketable rappers in hip-hop history, having partnered with numerous brands for lucrative endorsement deals. However, there was one deal his longtime friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre, wished he had turned down.

The “Gin & Juice” hitmakers recently appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s YouTube show to discuss their 30+ years of friendship and music-making, which has led to the launch of their new spirits company, Still G.I.N., by Dre and Snoop. While both have earned millions through business ventures and celebrity deals, Snoop has particularly excelled in advertisement campaigns, amassing millions by appealing to a wide range of demographics.

Among Snoop’s many endorsement deals, his partnership with the fast food chain Jack in the Box is one that Dr. Dre wishes he had turned down.

“I want him to do less,” Dr. Dre said. “I just think that for his brand and who he is, Jack in the Box…I’m like I betta not see your head pop out of that f-ckin’ box. That’s going to be a problem… You’re bigger than that.”

With more than 30 years of friendship and Dr. Dre always serving as a mentor to Snoop, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper took Dre’s feedback in stride.

“He would rather see me do a big steak commercial for a company that’s bigger than Jack in the Box,” Snoop explained. “If you going to do something, do the big, or don’t do it at all, in his mind.”

Snoop acknowledges his gangster rap roots but enjoys partnering with various brands to reach new audiences and show the world he’s evolved from the Snoop Doggy Dogg many first knew in the early ’90s. Today, he’s busy as the 2024 Olympic torchbearer for the Paris Olympics, collaborating with Martha Stewart, and launching a partnership with BIC EZ Reach Lighters to release Best Buds Bags, which sold out in under 48 hours.

“My thing is I like to touch everybody. I come from the streets, so I’m from the streets to the suites,” Snoop said. “Sometimes, he goes from the suites to the streets. I go the other way, so I make sure I touch everybody from the bottom to the top.”

As for Dr. Dre, he remains humble about the $500 million net worth he acquired as the co-founder of Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 for $3 billion.

“Let’s just say life is good, and I’m very comfortable right now. It’s very comfortable,” he told Smith.

