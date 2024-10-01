Snoop Dogg And Death Row Records Ink Publishing Deal With Reservoir Media

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records have joined forces with Reservoir Media in a new publishing agreement that encompasses domestic publishing for the artist and his legendary label.

The Grammy-nominated rapper’s agreement with Reservoir encompasses domestic publishing for Snoop’s complete catalog of hits and upcoming works, in addition to the publishing catalog of Snoop’s Death Row Records, Variety reports. Among Snoop’s most notable contributions to his music catalog include “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin and Juice,” and “What’s My Name?” while Death Row’s catalog includes classic albums released by Snoop, Dr. Dre, and 2Pac.

“I’m so honored to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalog as well as new music ventures. 2024 and beyond 🔥🙏🏾🐾,” Snoop said in a statement.

The female-founded Reservoir is aligning itself with Snoop and Death Row two years after the rapper acquired Death Row from MNRK Music Group.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said at the time. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Reservoir was established in 2007 as a music publishing company by Iranian-Canadian Golnar Khosrowshahi, who serves as the current CEO. The company holds more than 150,000 copyrights and over 36,000 master recordings that date back to the early 1900s.

The publishing catalog features works written and performed by artists such as Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Thomas McClary of The Commodores. Reservoir’s active roster of writers and producers includes talents like James Fauntleroy, alongside a distinguished collection of film music rights that encompasses scores from movies like The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight trilogy.

“Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalog, leveraging his massive stardom to further embed his music across mainstream media,” Golnar Khosrowshahi said.

“This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history—something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business.”

