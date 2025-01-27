by Sharelle Burt Durham Community Mourns The Loss of Activist Dr. Lavonia Allison Who Died At 94 Her son, Vincent, showed love to his mother, calling her the “cornerstone of our family.”







Durham, North Carolina, residents mourn the loss of political and community activist Dr. Lavonia Allison, who died “peacefully, surrounded by love” on Jan. 7, 2025, at 94.

Her son, Vincent, showed love to his mother, calling her the “cornerstone of our family.”

“Dr. Allison was an incredibly strong woman who dedicated the majority of her life in the fight for social justice for her people,” he wrote in a statement. “Her resilience, wisdom, and boundless love were the cornerstone of our family, and she will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

According to WRAL, Allison was known as a renowned force, serving as a civil rights leader, educator, and activist in the Bull City. Those who served with her for the greater good remembered her commitment to advancing racial equality and being a voice that advocated for the rights of marginalized communities. Shortly after her funeral, the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, which Allison led for 14 years, held its annual meeting on Jan. 26 in her honor.

Being deeply involved in the civil rights movement, the activist influenced generations of leaders and advocates across the Tar Heel state and beyond. Former state Gov. Roy Cooper posted a sweet message honoring Dr. Allison on X, expressing the loss of a “trailblazer.” “North Carolina and Durham lost a trailblazer. Dr. Lavonia Allison was a steadfast advocate for her community, for education, civil rights, and so much more,” he wrote.

“Her family and friends and everyone touched by her work are in my thoughts.”

North Carolina and Durham lost a trailblazer. Dr. Lavonia Allison was a steadfast advocate for her community, for education, civil rights and so much more. Her family and friends and everyone touched by her work are in my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/WxBznXw9Zs — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 8, 2025

Allison comes from a lineage of trailblazers. Her mother was the first Black registrar in Durham, inspiring her to pursue excellence through education. Allison graduated from Hampton University and obtained her master’s from New York University. Her calling to education allowed her to work as an associate professor at North Carolina Central University before directing the NC Health Careers Access Program. There, she helped increase the representation of African Americans and underserved populations in healthcare.

After she retired, Allison became the CEO of her family’s business, Dunbar Realty and Insurance Co.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams spoke on how Allison’s legacy should remind today’s generation and those to come to remember what is most important to the Black community. “Her legacy is always going to remind us to not only stay the course but remember what matters most, especially to the Black community,” Williams said.

“That is what she was born to do, and that is what she lived through, and that is what she died doing. You know, even in her last days, she was making calls and making sure it didn’t matter who you were or what political office you held.”

Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead shared similar thoughts, calling her “a shining example of leadership that everyone in Durham should follow.”

