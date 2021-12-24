Dr. Maiysha Clairborne Is on a Mission to Improve Corporate Diversity and Inclusion

Throughout history, racism has been interwoven into the fabrics of society, intentionally or otherwise. America cannot be united if its citizens are obsessed with an individual’s skin color and the stereotypes that coincide with it. Racism and Racial bias are as prevalent as ever which is why it is important to be active in supporting organizations truly committed to creating diversity, equity, & inclusion (DEI).

Dr. Maiysha Clairborne, Integrative Family Physician, Master Hypnotherapist, and Trainer Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), is a woman-of-color and medical leader who has taken a stand against racism in both its conscious and unconscious state. Dr. Clairborne is an avid believer in the power of words, as they can shift people’s listening and speaking thereby transforming how one thinks, feels, and behaves.

Dr. Clairborne uses her expertise in Neurolinguistic Programming to train C-Suite and DEI Leaders in Trauma Responsive Listening, Conscious Speaking & Emotional Intelligence to foster actionable, equitable environments for change, according to a release.

She is also the co-author of Amazon’s Best-Selling book “Conscious Anti-Racism: Tools for Self-Discovery, Accountability, and Meaningful Change Conscious Anti-Racism.” In this book, she and her co-author Dr. Jill Wener address the symptoms of systemic racism at its core and provide solutions that help individuals and organizations become more powerful allies in this movement.

Dr. Clairborne is also excited to be stepping on the TedxAsheville stage on February 27, 2022, contributing the year’s spirited theme (Building Bridges; Opening Doors: Ideas To Invite Connection & Momentum Forward).

In her talk themed “Say Something New” she will share the impact of words on reality, how this has led to our current system of inequality what we can all being to do to move incite positive change for a better future. Learn more about Dr. Clairborne’s work in the DEI space by visiting her website. https://mindremappingacademy.com/corporate-programs/