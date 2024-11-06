Dr. Phil Backtracks Trump Endorsement, Claims Rally Appearance Was An ‘Act Of Rebellion’

Talk show host Dr. Phil is denying an endorsement of former President Donald Trump just one week after speaking at the controversial rally held at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Variety reports.

Instead, Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, is blaming his appearance as an “act of rebellion” after Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign allegedly rejected offers for an interview. “I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris and never got so much as a yes, no, maybe,” McGraw said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally.”

He claims he even offered to cross Trump’s name out and replace it with Harris.’ Following the rally, McGraw alleges the Vice President’s team called him to schedule something, and after responding with, “Tell me when and where to be, and I will bring a transcript of the speech and give it at a Harris rally,” the talk show host said he never heard from the team again.

During the 26-minute interview, McGraw said the purpose of his speaking at the rally wasn’t to endorse Trump, as he said he doesn’t “like celebrity endorsements.” However, his words at the rally, which sparked controversy due to racist remarks about Hispanic voters and ill words toward Puerto Rico, seemingly matched what some would view as an endorsement. For 17 minutes, the former Oprah Winfrey protege pushed against the media and cancel culture and defended allegations of Trump being a “bully.” “I can be honest and say I don’t like or agree with everything that Donald J. Trump does or says,” McGraw said at the rally.

“No human is perfect. We don’t strive for perfection. We strive for excellence. But you don’t have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing he needs is some celebrity endorsement.”

According to The Independent, he used his time on stage to criticize Harris supporters like Beyoncé, Lizzo, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro after expressing the lack of backlash they received for endorsing Harris. “Watch what happens tomorrow morning when people find out I came here to talk to you,” McGraw said.

As McGraw’s interview started circulating on social media, users called him “petty” and “privileged.” “Dr. Phil is Peak Petty Privilege,” columnist @karenattiah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@shay_official1 joined the conversation, saying McGraw’s words are the definition of being entitled. “Dr. Phil is a 78-year-old white man who feels ENTITLED to a black woman’s time…. so much so that he is openly admitting that he was showing REBELLION against the Democrat Party because she didn’t entertain his ego,” she wrote.

“Even went on to say he would have said the same speech at the Democrat rally against Republicans if his wishes were catered too…IS IT DEMENTIA BECAUSE WTF.”

When Morgan asked the media personality who he would vote for, he said the decision had been made but refused to let the world know. “I think I have, but I’ll never tell. Whoever it is, we’re all Americans, and once that process runs its course and America picks a president…,” he said.

“We have to get behind that person and support them. You have to respect the office of the president.”

