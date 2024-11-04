Spokespeople Defend Donald Trump’s Comments On ‘Not Minding’ Journalists Being Shot By A Sniper

Donald Trump’s campaign is defending the GOP presidential nominee after he told supporters during a Nov. 3 rally that he “doesn’t mind” journalists being shot, ABC News reports.

The comments were made during an appearance in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Trump complained about the lack of protective glass surrounding him, leaving the possibility of another sniper attack.

“I have this piece of glass here, but all we have over here is the fake news. And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news,” he said, met with cheers from the crowd. “And I don’t mind that so much.”

Former Pres. Trump joked during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that he wouldn't mind if reporters got shot if there were to be another attempt on his life. https://t.co/vptqUIYlFm pic.twitter.com/tfRfYUVbiB — ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2024

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national press secretary, said “obviously he was joking” and accused the media of picking “apart every single word that Donald Trump says when the majority of his speeches are focused on the issues that Americans care about.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung chimed in with similar remarks, stating that the comments made by the four-time indicted businessman have “nothing to do with the media being harmed.” Instead, he said Trump was simply suggesting that the reporters were in danger themselves.

“There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own,” Cheung said.

This is the second time this month that Trump has suggested acts of violence against people he labels as political enemies.

On Nov. 1, while speaking at an event hosted by Tucker Carlson, Trump called former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney a “very dumb individual” and suggested executing her since she’s willing to support foreign wars.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it,” he said. “You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Trump on Liz Cheney: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

If his comments regarding the media weren’t bad enough, the former president aired past grievances about the 2020 election cycle, saying he “shouldn’t have left” the White House after President Joe Biden defeated him. He also claimed Vice President Kamala Harris could only beat him if she cheated, although poll numbers are showing a tight race between the two candidates.

“It’s a crooked country. They’ll want to put you in jail because you want to make it straight,” Trump said to the crowd. “Think of it, think of it. They cheat in elections, and you call them on it, and they want to put you in jail.”

Trump and former members of his camp were indicted for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in both Washington and Georgia.

