Dr. Robert Scott To Take Over As President Of Albany State University

Albany State University has finally found its next leader. Dr. Robert Scott will soon begin his duties as president of the Georgia HBCU.

The University System of Georgia announced that the former administrator will return to higher education for his next career role. The HBCU alum received his bachelor’s degree in biology at Norfolk State University and boasts an extensive background in the academic and corporate sectors.

“Dr. Scott is a five-star recruit, someone with both industry expertise and academic experience who will advance Albany State’s mission and cement its impact in helping students find success in today’s workforce,” stated USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue in its news release. “He has experience in improving large organizations, simplifying processes, and making the best use of resources. More importantly, he’s committed to fostering an environment at this important HBCU where all faculty, staff, and students can thrive.”

Dr. Scott currently serves as the president of research and development at Kraft Heinz Co. Prior to this, he held executive positions at Coca-Cola Co. and Abbott Nutrition. However, Scott’s early career in teaching, as a biology professor at Norfolk State University and associate dean at Spelman College, will aid in his latest post at ASU.

Scott also released a statement on his appointment. A first-generation college graduate himself, he emphasized his mission to assure ASU’s “financial health” while expanding “growth opportunities” for its diverse students.

“My goal as president will be to ensure that Albany State University operates at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness and maintains financial health, all while expanding growth opportunities for students and the university,” Dr. Scott said. “I believe that ASU is more than a great institution — it is also an amazing brand that must be cultivated and elevated.”

ASU is one of several HBCUs in the University System of Georgia. According to Data USA, Black students accounted for over 80% of the school’s enrollment in 2022. With this in mind, Dr. Scott hopes to elevate ASU’s brand on a global scale.

“Everything we do speaks to the brand of Albany State,” the education leader added. “From academic programs to athletics, student services to community engagement, alumni successes to corporate partnerships, we must ensure our actions reflect excellence, innovation, and a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. My executive accountabilities at some of the world’s largest corporations and top-tier universities have uniquely prepared me to lead ASU into a new era of recognition, growth, and innovation.”

Dr. Scott will begin his tenure in May of this year, taking over from interim President Lawrence Drake.

