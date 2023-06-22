Dr. Umar Johnson Blames Black Men For The Role Of ‘Masculine Women’

Dr. Umar Johnson set the record straight on the relationship dynamics between Black men and women.

The Pan-Afrikan psychologist sat down with the hosts of the Daily Rap Up Crew podcast to discuss topics like self-hate in the Black community, slavery, HBCUs, and reproductive rights, WZAK Cleveland reported. Dr. Johnson’s buttons were pushed as the conversation shifted to Black love, and Johnson took the opportunity to share his views on how Black men treat Black women. “Yes, they (Black women) have a role. Yes, they have responsibility. But as a man — as a leader — to say ‘I can’t fix this s*** unless she changes,'” Johnson said. “That’s not the definition of a man.”

The hosts of the show offered a rebuttal, complaining that Black men “have to deal with masculine women” within the family structure. “What I’m saying is I’m capable of being that leader, that provider, I’ve worked hard in my life,” one host said. “I only feel like we tell Black men that we now have to deal with masculine women, women with children by other men…” And that’s when Johnson interrupted to ask the question, “Why is she masculine?” and continued to answer it. “Because she had to raise the kids alone, I’m telling you, mistakes made by Black men systemically gave rise to the conditions that allowed her to be masculine and made her end up with a man that you consider to be less than he should be,” Johnson said.

“And I’m telling you, Black men are responsible for her being masculine because we have not helped her raise them children.”

The viral clip has started conversations, as Johnson’s viewpoints tend to come off as controversial. People left comments saying that Johnson was dropping “facts” while others pointed out that the podcast hosts weren’t really trying to listen. “These men are not listening to understand they are listening to blame,” one fan said.

