Events by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson to receives honors for his lifetime of leadership in faith.







The 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men will welcome Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson. Richardson will be honored for his work as a leader and spiritual anchor in the Black community.

Richardson has dedicated his life to strengthening faith, expanding civic engagement, and advancing social justice. Richardson leads nationally as Chairman of the Conference of National Black Churches. The organization comprises multiple historically Black denominations, representing over 20 million African American Christians. He also serves as the Chairman of the National Action Network, one of the most respected civil rights organizations in the nation. Richardson’s passion for accountability in faith-based institutions cannot be understated. Often, he uses his voice and pulpit to call for action from institutions and community members.

In 2021, Richardson spoke with BE’s Derek T. Dingle about the resilience of Black folk and the church’s responsibility to help push the community forward in all avenues.

“No movement in African American progress has been a failure; it’s just been a foundation for the next movement. No failure. We’re at a place right now where I think we have an opportunity to move forward, and there may be some setbacks, but no failures. We may lose some battles, but we will not be defeated. And the church has got to participate in the resolve to not abandon the vision for full access to opportunity in this country.”

Richardson’s pastoral work extends far beyond sermons. Since 1975, he has served as the leader of Grace Baptist. His leadership has grown into a robust fellowship across three locations. Additionally, Grace Baptist impacts more than 10,000 people annually and has developed 800 affordable housing units in the surrounding community.

Among his leadership roles, Richardson also serves as board chair for Virginia Union University. Furthermore, he sits on the boards of major institutions, including Comcast and PepsiCo. His voice and insight help shape corporate accountability surrounding inclusion.

At the summit, Dr. Richardson will deliver the “Morning Motivation” address on Friday, Oct. 17. Richardson brings not only spiritual resonance but institutional wisdom rooted in bridging faith, business, and civic action.

BE organizers describe the moment as essential, as “Professional success means nothing if we’re not also tending to our spiritual fulfillment.”

Be in attendance at the XCEL Summit for Men to honor one of the country’s preeminent faith leaders. The event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. For more information, click here.

