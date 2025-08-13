News by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Larry Fitzgerald To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Larry Fitzgerald successfully pivoted after retiring from the NFL. His tireless work in business and philanthropy are deserving of praise.







Larry Fitzgerald will be honored at the 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men.

After his illustrious NFL career ended, Fitzgerald made a significant pivot. He is now a philanthropist and a leader in investment.

In 2005, he founded The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, dedicated to creating safe, healthy environments for underserved youth. The foundation also provides vital resources to families affected by breast cancer. Most recently, the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation celebrated the opening of Frost Tech Labs, described as a hub where youth can learn and engage in innovation and opportunity.

“I really enjoy my philanthropic work, traveling around the world, and helping people in need. That’s a lot of fun for me. It’s really rewarding. You’re helping people, but it’s helping you, too. It puts life in perspective,” Fitzgerald told USA Today.

That purpose extends into business. Fitzgerald is the co-founder of Trenches Capital, a firm that invests in critical technology, fintech, and enterprise software. His company’s success is just as impressive as his personal success. Fitzgerald’s personal portfolio spans more than 160 companies in hospitality, sports, technology, and real estate. He sits on the boards of Infinite Athlete, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, in 2022, Fitzgerald became a co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals cricket team.

A Henry Crown Fellow with the Aspen Institute, Fitzgerald uses his voice to inspire —from keynote speeches to intimate mentorship sessions—emphasizing mindset, perseverance, and service as the keys to lasting success.

Fitzgerald’s career with the Arizona Cardinals placed him among the greats. Among his honors: the NFL 100 All-Time Team, the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Yet, even during his playing days, he was already laying the groundwork for a post-football life defined by service and entrepreneurship.

At the XCEL Summit for Men, Fitzgerald’s story will stand as proof that the most enduring victories happen far beyond the scoreboard. The summit is taking place Oct. 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. Click here to register.

